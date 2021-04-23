Nintendo Shows Off Parts Of New Pokémon Snap Before Launch

Nintendo has launched a new website today related to New Pokémon Snap as you get to check out a region of the game. The website is called "Explore the Lental Region" and is designed to offer details about the Lental region and its wild Pokémon that you'll be able to snap pictures of. According to the info about the site, you'll be able to visit and click around eight spots on the site's map, which will teach you new things about the various types of Pokémon you'll see, as well as their different interactions and habitats within the game. If you link up your account while browsing, you can also earn My Nintendo Platinum Points in the process of the "journey", which can be redeemed for various rewards through the eShop. Including upcoming items for the game. The website launched just an hour ago and it's already suffering from traffic bombarding it to the point where it slows down and crashes. So as we're writing this, you might not even be able to access it right now. We have more info and the link below.