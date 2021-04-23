Nintendo Shows Off Parts Of New Pokémon Snap Before Launch
Nintendo has launched a new website today related to New Pokémon Snap as you get to check out a region of the game. The website is called "Explore the Lental Region" and is designed to offer details about the Lental region and its wild Pokémon that you'll be able to snap pictures of. According to the info about the site, you'll be able to visit and click around eight spots on the site's map, which will teach you new things about the various types of Pokémon you'll see, as well as their different interactions and habitats within the game. If you link up your account while browsing, you can also earn My Nintendo Platinum Points in the process of the "journey", which can be redeemed for various rewards through the eShop. Including upcoming items for the game. The website launched just an hour ago and it's already suffering from traffic bombarding it to the point where it slows down and crashes. So as we're writing this, you might not even be able to access it right now. We have more info and the link below.
Each of the eight locations also offers a special digital photo frame available only on the site, inspired by different parts of the Lental region. Trainers will be able to decorate their selfies with these colorful frames and share directly to their social channels. The Lental region tour doesn't need to be completed in a single session, so feel free to visit the Explore the Lental Region site multiple times.
New Pokémon Snap features islands teeming with untouched nature – from dense jungles to vast deserts, all home to different wild Pokémon. Players will take on the role of a budding Pokémon photographer and work with the Lental region expert, Professor Mirror, and his assistant, Rita, on an ecological survey to photograph Pokémon thriving in their natural habitats. Along the way, players can capture Pokémon behaviors that aren't normally seen! Professor Mirror will evaluate their photography prowess as they investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon and build their very own Pokémon Photodex.