Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More SEGA Genesis Titles

Nintendo had a new content drop for Nintendo Switch Online as they have added four more SEGA Genesis games to the system. For the month of December, you're getting Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter 2. A couple of those games have been highly requested ever since the classic console was made available on NSO, so this is a nice little treat for everyone who wants to play them. We got the notes on all four for you below as the update is available right now.

Golden Axe II: Golden Axe II is set three years after the battle with the evil giant Death Adder. Now, the wicked emperor Dark Guld obtains the power of the legendary Golden Axe and leads a clan of demons to conquer the world. Join heroes Ax, Tyris, and Gilius and embark on a sword-and-sorcery adventure into a strange world inhabited by revamped wizards, lizardmen, and minotaurs to end Dark Guld's reign of terror.

Alien Storm: In Alien Storm, a vicious alien species invades Earth, and it's up to the fearless Alien Busters to stop them! Choose from three heroes – Garth, the bazooka-wielding tough guy; Karen, the lone wolf with a flamethrower; and Scooter, the robot with an electromagnetic whip – and neutralize the alien threat, solo or with a friend in this port of the fan-favorite arcade game from the team behind Golden Axe.

Columns: Fall for the classic puzzler Columns, a captivating falling-piece puzzle game with glimmering jewels and soothing audio. Connect gems in horizontal, vertical, or diagonal lines to clear them and increase your score. Plus, you can play several different modes, including two-player Doubles and Flash Columns!

Virtua Fighter 2: Step into the ring with Virtua Fighter 2, the 2D SEGA Genesis version of the popular 3D fighting game. Choose from a variety of fighters, including Akira, Jacky, Sarah, Jeffrey, and Wolf – each masters of styles like bajiquan, jeet kune do, pankration, and pro wrestling – and throw down to earn the title of the world's greatest fighter. Ready? GO!