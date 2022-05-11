Nintendo's Latest Indie World Livestream Gives Glimpse At Summer 2022

Nintendo held their latest Indie World livestream this morning, highlighting several new independent titles coming during the Summer of 2022. This time around we got a look at some awesome titles that will drop into the console. Some of the breakouts that got a lot of social media attention included ElecHead (which came out on PC in late 2021), Gunbrella from Devolver Digital made an impressive splash on people (mainly because we all now want a gunbrella), Mini Motorways is also being released today (which came out on PC last year as well), We Are OFK received a ton of support, and a better look at Ooblets before it comes out this Summer. We have the full rundown for you below of all the long-form presentations that were talked about today along with the video from today's stream.

Another Crab's Treasure from Aggro Crab: In this crustacean-themed soulslike game, you'll find yourself in an undersea world on the verge of collapse. As Kril the hermit crab, you'll need to use the trash around you as a shell to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean, with more than 50 potential shells to discover and a host of dangerous enemies to overcome. Another Crab's Treasure is sidestepping onto Nintendo Switch next year.

In this crustacean-themed soulslike game, you'll find yourself in an undersea world on the verge of collapse. As Kril the hermit crab, you'll need to use the trash around you as a shell to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean, with more than 50 potential shells to discover and a host of dangerous enemies to overcome. Another Crab's Treasure is sidestepping onto Nintendo Switch next year. Gunbrella from Doinksoft and Devolver Digital: Take on the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella. In this noir-punk adventure game, your investigation becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and other increasingly bizarre characters in a world rapidly losing its natural resources. Scavenge for scraps and spare parts to upgrade your coveted weapon to glide, swing, dash, dive and take out enemies in gritty side-scrolling combat. Gunbrella launches on Nintendo Switch next year.

Take on the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella. In this noir-punk adventure game, your investigation becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and other increasingly bizarre characters in a world rapidly losing its natural resources. Scavenge for scraps and spare parts to upgrade your coveted weapon to glide, swing, dash, dive and take out enemies in gritty side-scrolling combat. Gunbrella launches on Nintendo Switch next year. Mini Motorways from Dinosaur Polo Club: Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city's traffic problems are in your hands. Draw and build roads to create a bustling metropolis, redesigning your city to keep the traffic flowing while carefully managing upgrades, like highways and roundabouts, to meet changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving? Buckle up for Mini Motorways, cruising onto Nintendo Switch … later today!

Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city's traffic problems are in your hands. Draw and build roads to create a bustling metropolis, redesigning your city to keep the traffic flowing while carefully managing upgrades, like highways and roundabouts, to meet changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving? Buckle up for Mini Motorways, cruising onto Nintendo Switch … later today! Ooblets from Glumberland: Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets as you cultivate a new life in the blossoming community of Badgetown. Customize your character, befriend the locals, decorate your house, craft items, run your own shop and have epic dance battles! You can also dress up your ooblet pals, play minigames and explore a variety of locations across Oob, each with their own unique characters, quests, items and unique ooblets. Ooblets waddles its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer.

Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets as you cultivate a new life in the blossoming community of Badgetown. Customize your character, befriend the locals, decorate your house, craft items, run your own shop and have epic dance battles! You can also dress up your ooblet pals, play minigames and explore a variety of locations across Oob, each with their own unique characters, quests, items and unique ooblets. Ooblets waddles its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer. ElecHead from Nama Takahashi: Created by a one-person development team and prototyped as part of a school contest, ElecHead is a clever and challenging 2D puzzle-platformer that will spark your imagination. You play as Elec, a small robot on a mission to bring back light to the world. When Elec touches walls, floors, platforms and switches, he activates them by making electricity run through them. He can also detach and throw his head to trigger things remotely, but be careful: If he doesn't get his head back within 10 seconds, he'll shut down. Elec will have to use his head, literally and figuratively, to find a way out of this trap-ridden facility. ElecHead bolts onto Nintendo Switch this summer.

Created by a one-person development team and prototyped as part of a school contest, ElecHead is a clever and challenging 2D puzzle-platformer that will spark your imagination. You play as Elec, a small robot on a mission to bring back light to the world. When Elec touches walls, floors, platforms and switches, he activates them by making electricity run through them. He can also detach and throw his head to trigger things remotely, but be careful: If he doesn't get his head back within 10 seconds, he'll shut down. Elec will have to use his head, literally and figuratively, to find a way out of this trap-ridden facility. ElecHead bolts onto Nintendo Switch this summer. Soundfall from Drastic Games and Noodlecake: This fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay that'll keep you tapping your toes. You are a Guardian of Harmony – a musical genius transported to the world of Symphonia by the Composers to battle the forces of Discord. Time your actions to the music to increase your power, with more than 500 pieces of equipment for skill customization and thousands for loot combinations. Venture out solo or with up to four players in local* and online** multiplayer to fight through dynamically generated levels and encounters inspired by the music. There are more than 140 songs to choose from, giving opportunities for many playthroughs. Get your head boppin' to Soundfall, launching on the Nintendo Switch system … later today!

This fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay that'll keep you tapping your toes. You are a Guardian of Harmony – a musical genius transported to the world of Symphonia by the Composers to battle the forces of Discord. Time your actions to the music to increase your power, with more than 500 pieces of equipment for skill customization and thousands for loot combinations. Venture out solo or with up to four players in local* and online** multiplayer to fight through dynamically generated levels and encounters inspired by the music. There are more than 140 songs to choose from, giving opportunities for many playthroughs. Get your head boppin' to Soundfall, launching on the Nintendo Switch system … later today! Wildfrost from Deadpan Games and Chucklefish: Take on the harsh elements in this tactical roguelike deckbuilder. Build and customize your deck as you set off to put an end to the eternal frost. You can also customize and upgrade cute companion cards and expand your hub town during each run to unlock new items, events and challenges! Build and battle your perfect deck to end an eternal winter. Wildfrost launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday.

Take on the harsh elements in this tactical roguelike deckbuilder. Build and customize your deck as you set off to put an end to the eternal frost. You can also customize and upgrade cute companion cards and expand your hub town during each run to unlock new items, events and challenges! Build and battle your perfect deck to end an eternal winter. Wildfrost launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday. We Are OFK from Team OFK: Experience an interactive making-of-the-band journey about dreaming, dating and paying rent in Los Angeles in We Are OFK. Through an animated narrative series released as weekly episodes, you'll interact with a fully voiced cast as you witness the lives of Itsumi Saito and her friends unfold. We Are OFK launches on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Experience an interactive making-of-the-band journey about dreaming, dating and paying rent in Los Angeles in We Are OFK. Through an animated narrative series released as weekly episodes, you'll interact with a fully voiced cast as you witness the lives of Itsumi Saito and her friends unfold. We Are OFK launches on Nintendo Switch this summer. Batora: Lost Haven from Stormind Games and Team 17: Take a journey in this nonlinear, story-driven, interplanetary action-RPG that combines the features of a hack-and-slash game and a twin-stick shooter! In Batora: Lost Haven, you'll play as Avril, a 16-year-old girl who has been gifted extraordinary powers. After a mysterious and devastating event, it's up to you to save your planet. Explore colorful and mesmerizing worlds in this fast-paced adventure where you'll leverage the power of your body and mind to face the challenges and obstacles you encounter along the way. Choose your destiny when Batora: Lost Haven launches on Nintendo Switch this fall.

Take a journey in this nonlinear, story-driven, interplanetary action-RPG that combines the features of a hack-and-slash game and a twin-stick shooter! In Batora: Lost Haven, you'll play as Avril, a 16-year-old girl who has been gifted extraordinary powers. After a mysterious and devastating event, it's up to you to save your planet. Explore colorful and mesmerizing worlds in this fast-paced adventure where you'll leverage the power of your body and mind to face the challenges and obstacles you encounter along the way. Choose your destiny when Batora: Lost Haven launches on Nintendo Switch this fall. SILT from Spiral Circus and Fireshine Games: Dive into a harrowing ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries in this puzzle-adventure game. Explore a surreal underwater realm filled with strange machinery, ancient ruins and dangerous ocean inhabitants. Possess sea creatures and harness their abilities to solve puzzles, and travel deeper into the darkness. Plunge into the dark waters of SILT, launching on Nintendo Switch next month.

Dive into a harrowing ocean abyss and unravel long-forgotten mysteries in this puzzle-adventure game. Explore a surreal underwater realm filled with strange machinery, ancient ruins and dangerous ocean inhabitants. Possess sea creatures and harness their abilities to solve puzzles, and travel deeper into the darkness. Plunge into the dark waters of SILT, launching on Nintendo Switch next month. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from Landfall Games: Become the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds in this hilarious take on simulation strategy games. In Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, you'll watch your unbalanced infantry compete in clashes across the ages. You can even make new wobblers in the unit creator, in addition to the 100+ ones at your disposal. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends in local* and online** multiplayer! Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer.

Become the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds in this hilarious take on simulation strategy games. In Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, you'll watch your unbalanced infantry compete in clashes across the ages. You can even make new wobblers in the unit creator, in addition to the 100+ ones at your disposal. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends in local* and online** multiplayer! Totally Accurate Battle Simulator wobbles its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer. Wayward Strand from ghost pattern: Hop aboard a curious flying hospital and explore a world of living stories in this heartfelt narrative adventure set in 1970s rural Australia. Play as intrepid teenage journalist Casey Beaumaris and follow the hospital's inhabitants while uncovering the airship's mysteries. Stories of over a dozen characters unfold around you in real time, so you get to choose which stories to be a part of. Every playthrough gives you the opportunity to discover something which you didn't see previously. Wayward Strand lands on Nintendo Switch on July 21.

Hop aboard a curious flying hospital and explore a world of living stories in this heartfelt narrative adventure set in 1970s rural Australia. Play as intrepid teenage journalist Casey Beaumaris and follow the hospital's inhabitants while uncovering the airship's mysteries. Stories of over a dozen characters unfold around you in real time, so you get to choose which stories to be a part of. Every playthrough gives you the opportunity to discover something which you didn't see previously. Wayward Strand lands on Nintendo Switch on July 21. Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital: A randomly generated world awaits in this action-adventure game. As a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by a foreboding stranger, you need to repay your debt … by creating a loyal community of woodland worshippers. Gather resources to build structures, then gather your courage to brave deadly dungeons like the Silk Cradle. Venture through its dark depths, teeming with razor spiders and toxic millipedes, to challenge the dungeon's overlord, Shamura. Cult of the Lamb trots onto Nintendo Switch this year.

A randomly generated world awaits in this action-adventure game. As a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by a foreboding stranger, you need to repay your debt … by creating a loyal community of woodland worshippers. Gather resources to build structures, then gather your courage to brave deadly dungeons like the Silk Cradle. Venture through its dark depths, teeming with razor spiders and toxic millipedes, to challenge the dungeon's overlord, Shamura. Cult of the Lamb trots onto Nintendo Switch this year. OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition from SIGONO: Seek out elusive asteroids, engage with a colorful cast of characters and unravel the mystery of starsongs in this narrative puzzle game. Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starsongs, crosses paths with a young man in search of their source. Together, they venture out to the heart of space to solve an ancient myth. OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!

Seek out elusive asteroids, engage with a colorful cast of characters and unravel the mystery of starsongs in this narrative puzzle game. Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starsongs, crosses paths with a young man in search of their source. Together, they venture out to the heart of space to solve an ancient myth. OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition launches on Nintendo Switch … later today! Gibbon: Beyond the Trees from Broken Rules: Master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle. In this moving adventure about freedom and survival, you're a lost gibbon who has embarked on a dangerous journey into unknown lands. Race to freedom in liberation mode, or play through a narrative that captures the struggle of living creatures around the world. Gibbon: Beyond the Trees launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!