No More Robots Announces Their Next Game Heist Simulator

No More Robots revealed their latest game coming to the suimulator pool as they will be releasing Heist Simulator. if the name didn't tip you off, it's exactly as it sounds with every other simulator game out there where you'll be doing something that other do in real life. Only this time, with the criminal element. Working with developers RogueCode and SkyBagel, the game will have you hiring a team, planning a strategy, figuring out all of the odds and ends to get in and get out with what you came for, and escape. You can check out the trailer for the game down below as the game doesn't have a release date yet. We're guessing if they're not saying 2021, we won't see this until 2022.

Lights, Camera, HEIST! Grab your perfect team then hack, unlock, solve and disguise your way to stealing England's finest tat and treasures. Once you're a master thief, take our tools into your own hands and create your perfect heist! Use Heist Simulator's level editor and build the burglary, story or even home plan of your dreams! Draw up your ideal location, then fill it to the brim with thousands of props, decorations and interactables, then share your masterpiece with the world by uploading it to HeistCloud! Browse the Heist Cloud for campaigns and levels uploaded by other players. Rate them, recommend them to friends or take inspiration for your own designs and make your heists the best in the world! Plan your way around lasers, guards and hundreds of other obstacles, while using every tool at your disposal to steal away the valuables. Once your plan is in place, set your team going and watch your heist take place in real-time, showing you every exciting moment and close call!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heist Simulator Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/v0rDhctK1js)