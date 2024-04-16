Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Moon Studio, No Rest For The Wicked

No Rest For The Wicked Drops Early Access Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for No Rest For The Wicked before game is officially released this Thursday into Early Access.

Article Summary Early Access trailer for 'No Rest For The Wicked' released by Moon Studio.

Gameplay features a mix of combat skills and strategic enchantments.

Dark narrative involves a plague, rebellion, and a fight for the throne.

Immersive world with painterly visuals, ownable property, and crafting.

Developer Moon Studio and publisher Private Division released a new trailer for No Rest For The Wicked before the game comes out in Early Access this week. This is a gameplay and cinematic combo as a pitch for you to check out the game as you head into horrifying and expansive lands from the same people who made the Ori series. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on April 18.

No Rest For The Wicked

The year is 841 – King Harol is dead. As word of his death echoes throughout the kingdom, the crown passes to his arrogant, yet untested son Magnus. Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything and everyone it touches. Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god. These forces converge on the backwater Isola Sacra, where rebel groups and the provincial government fight for control amid the isle's crumbling ruins. You are a Cerim – a member of a group of mystical holy warriors imbued with remarkable powers and sworn to defeat the Pestilence at any cost. But the task will prove increasingly challenging as you become entangled in the people's plight and the vast political struggle of this downtrodden land. Chaos will pull you in every direction as you seek to cleanse the land of wickedness and shape the kingdom's fate.

Hone combat skills with a system that challenges you to be deliberate and strategic. Battle against gruesome creatures, enemy soldiers, and punishing bosses in tense, visceral combat. Feel the weight and speed of each weapon through their own move sets. Enchant armaments with runes, craft rare armor, and create bespoke character builds that fit your playstyle. Discover a mature, dark narrative on the harsh shores of Isola Sacra. Cunning rulers and ferocious rebels vie for the throne – all while an ancient plague sweeps across the land, turning its inhabitants into monstrous versions of themselves.

Explore a painting come to life – take in the striking painterly world, meticulously built with an incredible attention to detail in a unique, ageless art style. Beauty radiates in every frame, from the dappled sunlight of the Lowland Meadows to the viscera-smeared, twisted shadows of the Nameless Pass. Each new location is home to its own people, problems, hidden treasures, and secrets to unearth. Take respite in the town of Sacrament – purchase property and decorate it to make it your own. Fish on the shores, till and harvest the land for ingredients to create meals that replenish health and boost stats. Acquaint yourself with the diverse array of vendors and townsfolk and restore Sacrament to its former glory.

