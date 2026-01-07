Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nocturnal 2, Sunnyside Games

Nocturnal 2 Will Releases a Free Demo In Three Weeks

A free demo of Nocturnal 2 is on the way later this month, as you'll be able to try a small sample of the atmospheric action adventure game

Article Summary Nocturnal 2 releases a free demo in three weeks, letting you try over an hour of action-adventure gameplay.

Play as Ardeshir and explore an early section that highlights new mechanics and improved combat.

The demo showcases hand-drawn environments inspired by Persian architecture and a mysterious storyline.

Unlock new abilities, discover secret endings, and enjoy a refined Metroidvania experience in Nocturnal 2.

Indie game developer and publisher Sunnyside Games has revealed that a new demo is on the way for their upcoming title, Nocturnal 2. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is an atmospheric action-adventure sequel that picks up a short time after where the original 2023 title left off. The demo will give you a chance to play over an hour of gameplay, as you will take on the role of Ardeshir once more and explore an early section of the game that shows off what has been changed and added, but without revealing too many spoilers. You'll be able to unlock abilities, try out the improved combat system, and discover elements of the storyline to somewhat entice you to check out the full game. Which we're still waiting for a date on for both Steam and Nintendo Switch. You can see more here for the demo as it will be released on January 27.

Nocturnal 2

Ignite your sword and explore the dark depths and towering heights of a forgotten island that consumed itself long ago. Nocturnal 2 is an atmospheric Metroidvania in which you play as Ardeshir, bearer of the Enduring Flame, who sets out to explore the dark depths and towering heights of the forgotten city of Ytash in order to break the curse that has consumed his homeland. ollowing the appearance of a mysterious Mist, the island has recently fallen into chaos, and Ardeshir must wield his flaming sword and use powerful abilities to confront its mysteries and free Nahran.

Explore an interconnected city plunged into obscurity and unlock new routes as you return with fresh abilities.

Immerse yourself in an atmospheric, hand-drawn game inspired by Persian architecture.

Control a fast, flexible character built for smooth, expressive movement and combat.

Uncover secret endings that expand the island's mysteries.

Enjoy a minimalist experience, shaped by its atmosphere and the sense of discovery.

