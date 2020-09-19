Not For Broadcast Is Getting New Content This Month

TinyBuild games revealed this week that a whole new chapter of content is on the way for Not For Broadcast this month. While NotGames, the developer behind the game, are busy filming Episode Two for everyone to dive into, but they didn't want to leave fans of the game with nothing to do while they're making something new. So in the meantime to tide you over, they have revealed the next major update featuring an all-new Surprise Bonus Level. The content will be added to the game at the end of the month for those of you dying to head back into the control room. We absolutely love this game as it shows you what life is kind of like running a major television station. Well, at least running a mediocre one with a news network and some infomercials that run in the middle of the day, as you control the message of what people see in the world. You can read more about what will be in the update below along with the latest trailer showing off some of what you'll be working with.

Filming on this secret level was completed the moment Lockdown restrictions were lifted and this world-building content will be winging its way to your Broadcast Room on September 30th. Here's a quick rundown of this next update in Not For Broadcast: The Telethon – a brand-new bonus chapter set in the 50s. The plot revolves around a TV fundraiser for terminally ill children that goes horribly wrong

The whole game and its future episodes now feature Russian and Mandarin voice-overs

Challenge room has received new challenges and overall updates