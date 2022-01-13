Not For Broadcast Will Release For PC In Late January

Developer NotGames and publisher tinyBuild Games will be releasing the full version of Not For Broadcast later this month. The game has been out in Early Access for a while, and was one of our favorites from PAX 2019, as you play the role of a control room operator for a TV station. You'll be doing your best to keep everything operating correctly while also deciding if you're going to keep the masses brainwashed with perfection or slip some stuff in to keep the audience's attention while also stirring up a little intrigue. The game will come out on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on January 25th, 2022.

Not For Broadcast is a darkly comedic game of televised chaos that lets you pick what you want to see on TV, no matter what anybody else wants. Egotistical celebrities, dishonest politicians, and strange sponsors clash on the airwaves. You're here to ensure that the show goes on uninterrupted. Cut between multiple camera feeds, tweak the headlines, bleep the foul language, all with just moments to spare on a live broadcast! Whether you toe the party line or stir up a scandal is your choice, so long as you can hold the audience's fickle attention. Frame the picture (and the debate) – Keep the general public entertained with your editing skills. You are the artist and the broadcast is your canvas.

