November 2021 Content Goes Live In Pokémon GO

A new wave of Pokémon GO content begins today, with a switch-up in tasks, the Research Breakthrough encounter, and more. Here is a breakdown of what is happening during November 2021 in Niantic's hit mobile game.

Here's what will go live in Pokémon GO today:

Research Breakthrough Encounter: Starting at 1 PM Pacific, you will be able to encounter Vullaby in the Research Breakthrough Box.

Weekly Bundles: One remote raid pass for one PokéCoin every Monday of the month.

Raids: Darkrai continues as the Tier Five raid boss and Mega Absol continues as the Mega Raid boss.

Día de Muertos: This event begins today and will end tomorrow. It is a mini-event with no new content that is structured to serve as a minor extension on certain aspects of the Halloween event. Details can be read here.

Here are upcoming features for November 2021 in Pokémon GO:

Cobalin, Terrakion, & Virizion return: They will be in Tier Five raids from Friday, November 5th until Tuesday, November 16th. During this time, Mega Manectric will take over as the Mega Raid boss.

Cresselia returns: It will be in Tier Five raids from Tuesday, November 16th until Wednesday, December 1st. During this time, Mega Lopunny will take over as the Mega Raid boss.

Shiny Community Day: November 21st.

: November 21st. Spotlight Hours: November 2: Cacnea November 9: Chinchou November 16: Turtwig November 23: Chimchar November 30: Piplup



While we don't yet know much about the rest of the month's upcoming events, here is what Niantic had to say:

Festival of Lights: From ​​November 5, 2021, to November 14, 2021, it's time to celebrate light overcoming darkness with an all-new event!

I'd expect that we'll hear about this event either today or tomorrow. The rest are:

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Celebration Event: Celebrate the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl with a special event from November 16, 2021, to November 21, 2021. ???: The Season of Mischief will close out with an epic event! From November 26, 2021, to November 29, 2021, Trainers who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to unlock a Special Research story where Trainers will have an opportunity to learn more about Hoopa.