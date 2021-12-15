Nukklear Has Been Awarded An Epic MegaGrant For Fog & Silver

German developer Nukklear GmbH announced today they have been awarded an epic MegaGrant for their game Fog & Silver. For those of you not aware, the Epic MegaGrant is awarded to game developers who are progressing titles with innovation in the 3D graphics space. The grant itself is worth $25k and will be used to help develop their original IP to help speed it along to release. The game doesn't have a timeframe for release yet as they are still heavy in development. The company has been responsible for helping develop titles such as Destroy All Humans, Comanche, as well as working with co-developer Funcom on the recently announced Dune survival game. You can read more about Fog & Silver below, along with a quote from this morning's announcement and an extended look at the game to show off what they're working on.



"It's quite the honor to receive such positive feedback from one of the largest game companies in the world," said Kirk Lenke, CEO of Nukklear. "The Epic MegaGrant has given us additional financial support for the project, but more than that, it has reinforced that what we are doing is something really special. Our team has been hard at work on Fog & Silver for quite some time now, and we are happy that we can finally share some of it with the world!" Set against the backdrop of an alternate 19th century Europe, the world Fog & Silver combines dark and mysterious supernatural forces with highly advanced technology. But the rift between followers of the occult and followers of science runs deep, and a powerful force threatens to stoke the flames of conflict and throw the world into calamity. Only The Exalted — living legends like Nikola Tesla, Dr Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, and Thomas Edison — hold the power to save humanity. If they can keep their egos in check and work together that is.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fog & Silver Concept video (https://youtu.be/fRodT81l-ko)