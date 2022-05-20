Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Arrive In Fortnite Next Thursday
Epic Games and Disney have come together to say "Hello there!" to Star Wars fans as Obi-Wan Kenobi will come to Fortnite. A pretty obvious tie-in to the upcoming Disney+ show, but still, a character a lot of people have wanted to see added to the game for some time now ever since they started including Star Wars anything into the shop. We have the rundown of the items and the special cup they'll be holding below as this will all go live on May 26th at 8am ET.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit, Desert Essentials Back Bling, Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Glider, and Obi-Wan's Emote are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen.
- Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit): An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.
- Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe: An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age.
- Jedi Interceptor Glider: Your new fighter has arrived.
- Obi-Wan's Message Emote: An important transmission…
The road lies before you, but you don't have to walk it alone in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. Compete in this Fortnite Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! Players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account to participate, as well as be at account level 50 or above. (You can find your account level in Fortnite's "Career" tab.) For full details and eligibility requirements, please see the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup Official Rules page. Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game. Scoring will work as follows in the tournament:
MATCH PLACEMENT
Victory Royale: 25 Points
2nd: 22 Points
3rd: 20 Points
4th: 18 Points
5th: 17 Points
6th: 16 Points
7th: 15 Points
8th: 14 Points
9th: 13 Points
10th: 12 Points
11th: 11 Points
12th: 10 Points
13th: 9 Points
14th: 8 Points
15th: 7 Points
16th: 6 Points
17th: 5 Points
18th – 19th: 4 Points
20th – 21st: 3 Points
22nd – 23rd: 2 Points
24th – 25th: 1 Point
EACH ELIMINATION
1 Point