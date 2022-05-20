Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Arrive In Fortnite Next Thursday

Epic Games and Disney have come together to say "Hello there!" to Star Wars fans as Obi-Wan Kenobi will come to Fortnite. A pretty obvious tie-in to the upcoming Disney+ show, but still, a character a lot of people have wanted to see added to the game for some time now ever since they started including Star Wars anything into the shop. We have the rundown of the items and the special cup they'll be holding below as this will all go live on May 26th at 8am ET.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit, Desert Essentials Back Bling, Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Glider, and Obi-Wan's Emote are available individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen. Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit) : An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.

: An assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet. Obi-Wan's Blade Pickaxe: An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age.

An elegant harvesting tool for a more civilized age. Jedi Interceptor Glider : Your new fighter has arrived.

: Your new fighter has arrived. Obi-Wan's Message Emote: An important transmission…

The road lies before you, but you don't have to walk it alone in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. Compete in this Fortnite Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup! Players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account to participate, as well as be at account level 50 or above. (You can find your account level in Fortnite's "Career" tab.) For full details and eligibility requirements, please see the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup Official Rules page. Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game. Scoring will work as follows in the tournament: MATCH PLACEMENT Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th – 19th: 4 Points

20th – 21st: 3 Points

22nd – 23rd: 2 Points

24th – 25th: 1 Point EACH ELIMINATION 1 Point