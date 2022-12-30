Oblivion Override Releases Its First Gameplay Video

XD Games, along with Humble Mill and Paleo Studios, have released a brand new gameplay video for their upcoming title Oblivion Override. The game was originally teased a few months ago, as the team showed off this brand-new fast-paced roguelike side-scroller. This video gives players a better look at the gameplay and how the action will flow. You can check out the over five-minute video down at the bottom as we are waiting to see when the game will be released.

"Set in a post-apocalyptic mechanical world with a futuristic cartoon touch, Oblivion Override is inviting select players to participate in a closed test and experience the balletic killer bot in action. Developed by indie game studio Humble Mill, Oblivion Override takes place in a robotic era where humanity is a thing of the past. Robots still bear the shackles of the Oblivion Code – a failsafe program designed by their creators to neutralize hostile AI evolution."

"Play as Crimson, the combat robot, and venture into the desolate expanse of the Dulce Base on a cryptic mission. Fast-paced and high-intensity encounters will challenge players to exploit Crimson's superior movement capabilities to the fullest. Execute extravagant multi-directional air dashes, double jumps, and wall runs to complement a variety of cutting-edge weapons, each with its own attack style and skills. Toss enemies into the air with an oversized battle axe and follow up with a devastating uppercut, or slash rogue robots with a laser katana and parry fatal attacks; there are endless approaches to this fierce rhythmic combat."

"After each permadeath, players can retrofit their robot to rework their skills, or take some time to speak with an eccentric group of underground allies. Compared with conventional roguelike experiences, skills in Oblivion Override can be unlocked and upgraded instantly at the cost of Nanites via the central cortex – accessible anywhere, anytime. There is rhythm not only in battle, but also in how you align skills into your mechanical DNA and rearrange them at will to perfect your build."