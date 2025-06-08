Posted in: Events, Games, Microsoft, Obsidian Entertainment, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment Reveals More About The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment showed off more about The Outer Worlds 2 during the special Direct Presentation after the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Article Summary Obsidian Entertainment showcased new Outer Worlds 2 details at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Direct.

Players are Earth Directorate agents uncovering devastating rifts and shaping the fate of Arcadia colony.

Engage with warring factions, explore new zones, and experience branching stories based on your choices.

Recruit unique companions, influence their stories, and play your way with deep RPG customization options.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios revealed more details about The Outer Worlds 2 during the special Direct Showcase after the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. The team put together about a 30-minute presentation going over everything you need to know about the game, along with a bit of humor (featuring Ben Schwartz), which was okay. You can watch it in the presentation in the video above, as Xbox decided not to separate them into two videos at the time we published this, and read more in the Xbox Wire article the company published today.

The Outer Worlds 2

As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity. Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions—your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust. The Arcadia colony is engulfed in a factional war, as the Protectorate's so-called benevolent rule is challenged by the rebellion of their religious order and a corporate invasion. As destructive rifts spread across the colony, each faction fights to control or close them for their own ends. Navigate diverse zones, uncover hidden lore, and shape the fate of a system on the brink!

Build your character with the abilities and choices that reflect your playstyle. The colony reacts to your every move, crafting a narrative that's yours to own—whether you're a disciple of diplomacy, an astute strategist, a crusader for chaos, or something different altogether. And yes, you can dumb! Recruit companions with unique traits, backgrounds and goals. Whether you choose to help them achieve their ambitions or steer them toward your own objectives, your influence shapes their growth (or death), making them an integral part of the immersive story you create together.

