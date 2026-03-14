Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Hand, The Dark West

Occult Action RPG The Dark West Announced For Steam

Battle unknown forces in an occult western action RPG called The Dark West, currently in development for a Steam release sometime shortly

Article Summary The Dark West is a new occult action RPG set in a supernatural and cursed Wild West frontier.

Players face sanity-testing challenges, brutal combat, and moral choices in a world ruled by black magic.

Choose between The Order and The Damned factions, each shaped by dark pasts and mysterious powers.

Unique features include poker-card abilities, alcohol-fueled power, and deep character customization.

Indie game developer and publisher Black Hand has announced their latest game, The Dark West, which will be coming to PC via Steam. This is a new occult-themed action RPG set in an alternative reality of the Wild West, as your sanity will be put to the test trying to survive and tame a cursed western frontier. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game was just barely announced this week and doesn't have any kind of a timeframe for launch.

The Dark West

An occult west lies under a sun that refuses to rise. The land bears the wretched marks of what people wanted and what they were willing to do for it. Choose characters shaped by difficult pasts. Faith still has a say. Damnation does too. Violence settles most questions, and the rest are answered by choices that haunt your soul. The frontier is wearing thin. Buildings stand empty, and towns linger without purpose, while the land shows the damage done to it. Black magic has sunk into the soil, and it takes what it wants when the time is right.

Those who stay long enough learn that the cost is not paid all at once, but it is always paid in the end. Two sides rise from the ruin. The Order speaks of justice and wears it like armor, unwilling to see the rot growing among its own. The Damned are already claimed by black magic, cursed and unapologetic about what it has made of them. The real danger is not what waits in the dark, but who's standing behind you when the killing begins.

A Cursed Frontier: Dying towns and worked-out mines in a west ruined by greed and black magic.

Dying towns and worked-out mines in a west ruined by greed and black magic. Occult Western: An eternal dusk where faith is worn thin, horror lives close, and hope rarely survives long.

An eternal dusk where faith is worn thin, horror lives close, and hope rarely survives long. Power at a Price: Alcohol grants strength while dulling the senses, forcing hard choices.

Alcohol grants strength while dulling the senses, forcing hard choices. Poker-Card Power: Assemble hands that twist abilities and bonuses. Don't let the odds turn against you!

Assemble hands that twist abilities and bonuses. Don't let the odds turn against you! Deep, Dark Progression: Customize your character with dynamic skills and legendary weapons.

Customize your character with dynamic skills and legendary weapons. Brutal ARPG Combat: Fast-paced, strategic, and unforgiving. Every encounter is a fight to the death.

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