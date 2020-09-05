Oculus Quest Has Been Delisted Amid Rumors Of A New Version

It's apparently been a strange week for the Oculus Quest as rumors have been swirling that a new version is on the verge of being revealed. The rumor mill starter turning earlier int he week when multiple retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom reported took down their listings for the Quest. They weren't being recalled or put on sale or anything of that nature, just simply delisted from their websites so no one could purchase one. Apparently, many physical retailers have taken them off the shelves as well. There are still spots you can find them, as people have been able to locate copies of it at Best Buy and GameStop. However, looking at their Major Retailer part of the website shows that a quick visit around to every website will show they are either sold out or unavailable for purchase.

According to one report from GameSpot today, the current version of the Quest has apparently reached the end of its life, as reported by one retailer. If the company is indeed planning to announce a new version of the Oculus Quest, they're keeping pretty tight-lipped about it. The Quest was essentially a godsend for the VR console as it gave much more freedom of movement without all the wires, even though it came with a bit of a memory limitation that required an extended cable to be plugged directly into the Xbox One or your PC tower. So logically, if there is a new version on the way, it's most likely going to eliminate that feature and add the ability to play Oculus Rift titles without any kind of connection. Plus we're sure some other added feature will be implemented along the way. Only time will tell as they've given no indication as to when it would be announced, but with PAX Online on the horizon, next week seems about as good a time as any.