Oddworld: Soulstorm Announces Multiple Editions, Pre-Order Available

Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants unveiled multiple physical "Odditions" of their latest in Oddworld: Soulstorm for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which will be available Summer 2021. Pre-orders for the Day One Oddition and Collector Oddition will be available at participating retailers. Digital exclusives will vary on the retailer. Preorder bonuses include the "Oddworld Soulstorm's Original Soundtrack" and "Digital Oddworld Artbook" where fans can appreciate the unique artwork of the franchise.

The Collectors Oddition, which is packaged in a unique collector's box, features the game in a collectible metal case. It will also include the standard edition for PS4 and PS5. It also includes an exclusive nine-inch figurine of Abe, the Mudokon hero of the franchise, a 160-page art book by Pix'n Love Publishing, an exclusive Mining Company keychain, three art prints, Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers, and Abe's hand tattoo.

In Oddworld: Soulstorm, the second installment in the quintology, you play as Abe, the reluctant Mudokon hero whose actions sparked an uprising and now must lead his fellow Mudokons in their fight for freedom against the Magog Cartel and the planet's ruling power. Abe will struggle for survival against the planet's ruling and well-funded power. They are armed with all means of oppression, from propaganda to biological to ruthless deadly force. Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, arm your followers, solve puzzles, and attempt to safely deliver all of Abe's 1,000+ followers to freedom. Since the first title in Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee in 1997, the franchise spawned eight more games across all major home and portable consoles for Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Sales of the franchise topped 7 million globally across nearly 20 platforms including PC, Android, and iOS. The physical version will be released on July 6 while the digital version on April 6.