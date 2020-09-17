Oddworld: Soulstorm Most Ambitious Entry in Series for PS5/PS4

Oddworld Inhabitant's latest teaser in Oddworld: Soulstorm is just the tip of the iceberg…rather quarry. The trailer shows wording with backgrounds and brief gameplay. The full sentence reads "Abe's world just got a whole lot bigger, badder, more brutal, bolder." The first background shot shows various details on the rock formations right down to the boulders. The second shot shows many Mudokons running from the right to the left on a lower platform with Abe on the higher platform. The third shot shows an injured Abe showing his exposed bleeding injury from a firearm after uncovering his hand. The fourth shot has Abe leading a group of Mudokons through a hot factory trying to navigate them to safety to disastrous results. The fifth shot is a canyon setting where the camera shifts from horizontal and pans in an isometric fashion to follow the action followed by a quick cutscene from the game's villain declaring "They're not going to let Abe get away from us again."

The closing shots show the game's use of dynamic lighting, its use of physics when part of a bridge starts collapsing, more up-close 2D platforming, the contrast between day and night backgrounds, wave effects, and quick pacing. The final closing shop is Abe facing 10 Mudokons as they say their random banter. In what Oddworld Inhabitants call 2.9D environments, Soulstorm includes new environments including Gorge, Sorrow Valley, and Freeco Depot. The game will also take advantage of 3D audio for fuller immersion and the PS5's DualSense Controller will allow players to experience Abe's heart palpitations during play. The higher the tension, the more players will feel his stress. The game will stick to its mechanics that worked in previous titles where Abe won't use any weapons and must rely on his athleticism and ingenuity to solve puzzles to save his fellow Mudokon. You can check out the trailer below.