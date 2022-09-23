Of Blades & Tails Will Arrive In Early Access Next Month

Pineapple Works have announced their latest game, Of Blades & Tails, is coming to Steam Early Access on October 19th, 2022. Created and developed by Felix Laukel, this is a 2D turn-based open-world RPG in which you will play a brave warrior fox traveling across the land on a mission to stand up to the forces of evil that have started to plague this mythical world. You'll learn skills and other weapons as you make your way into the depths of turmoil, and discover new villages, locations, allies, and more who will help you on your journey. Do you have what it takes to survive and rid the world of this evil? Find out next month, but for now, check out the trailer below.

You play Reik, a clever member of the tribe of foxes. A chain of unfortunate events involves you in a quest of vital importance to all the peace-loving creatures of the realm. You will have to leave your home village and explore the world to become strong enough to stand up to evil. (In other words: There will be a main storyline but it's still in the making!) The gameplay is inspired by classic Hack & Slays like Diablo and turn-based RPGs like Tales of Maj'Eyal or Stoneshard. However there is no permadeath in this game. Your progress is always saved once you enter a new area. The lore is inspired by the classic point & click adventure Inherit the Earth.

A turn-based RPG that is action-oriented but rewards a thoughtful approach. Discover a fantastic land populated by different animal tribes. As you explore the land, you'll gain experience and unlock new abilities. Not all inhabitants will be friendly to you. Some will help you with information, others are only interested in trading, and still others will get in your way. Improve your equipment and collect useful resources in the environment to have a decisive advantage in battle.