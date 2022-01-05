Old School RuneScape Adds New Expansion With Nex: The Fifth General

Jagex has added a brand new update to Old School RuneScape as players will get the next expansion featuring Nex: The Fifth General. This is the conclusion to the massive and epic God Wars Dungeon as they have brought back the return of monstrous group boss, which was originally released in January 2011. Eleven years later, this addition will bring you into a whole new encounter with this ancient adversary of the Second Age. If you're not already aware, any new content introduced to Old School RuneScape must have the backing of 75% of the community. The developers threw out a player poll recently, with this particular one garnering 90% of the votes approving the boss. Here's a rundown of the content.

Dwelling in the Ancient Prison beneath the God Wars Dungeon, Nex can only be accessed once players have completed the Desert Treasure quest and a miniquest to unlock the Frozen Door. This iced-up access point has existed since the Dungeon was launched but has remained sealed, until now! Once inside the Prison, players must crush through a formidable army before reaching Nex herself. The long-awaited PVM expansion can be battled in groups of up to 80, with the best players challenging themselves to take on Nex in smaller teams. Defeating Nex gives players the chance to obtain some highly valuable rewards, including Ancient Godsword, Zaryte crossbow, the iconic Torva armour set, and more. Every player who takes part in the fight has a chance of obtaining a unique item, with higher performing players bagging more loot.

Along with this new expansion into the game, Nex will also be featured in the highly anticipated Leagues III, which will be coming to the game on January 19th, 2022. Here's a look at Nex inside the game with the latest Old School RuneScape trailer, as you can go play against him right now.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nex: The Fifth General – Teaser Trailer | Old School RuneScape (https://youtu.be/otB6bbcczuU)