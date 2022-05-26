OlliOlli World Reveals Its First DLC Gameplay Video

Private Division and Roll7 have revealed the first DLC to the skateboarding action-platformer OlliOlli World with VOID Riders. Ever since the game came out it has been earning a loyal fanbase of players who love both the skills it takes to pull off some of the levels as well as the story behind it. Now you're getting a bit of a dose of both as you're joined by three aliens who have come to our planet to get a better understanding of life on the planet. Specifically, the skate culture which you just happened to be a pretty rad ambassador of. But are their intentions truthful?

Of course not! They're aliens looking to acquire new species for a skate park. And that's the funky story you'll be playing through in this brand new addition that will give you several more courses to jam through as you figure out how to prevent them from getting away with their weird plot. Oh, and did we mention tractor beams? Enjoy the trailer for the new DLC as it will be released on PC and consoles on June 15th.

Extra steezy extraterrestrials, Sair'Rah, Khehvyn, and Pftangxi, have arrived in Radlandia, intent on acquiring skater specimens for the mighty Nebulord. OlliOlli World: VOID Riders brings a brave new world of challenges and space-age gear as you prepare to enter and explore the alien zone, the V.O.I.D. Feel the flow as you skate across the snowed-in Cloverbrook, grind the eerie Sunshine Valley, and visit the storming Burntrock. While traversing Radlandia, find yourself swept up in an alien abduction featuring a new tractor beam mechanic. Stick the landing and impress Nebulord with your out-of-this-world style and you may just find yourself in favor of becoming his favorite skate alien! Kickflip into the raddest reaches of space in OlliOlli World's next extraterrestrial adventure.