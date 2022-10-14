Omega Strikers Invites 128 University Esports Teams For Collegiate Cup

Odyssey Interactive has announced they will be holding their first-ever Omega Strikers North American Collegiate Cup on November 12th-13th. Working with Wisdom Gaming, the Collegiate Cup is designed to bring about the biggest talent pool of college esports players together for a massive tournament, as they have sent out invites to 128 colleges and universities to join in the competition and vie for a piece of a $25K scholarship prize pool. You can read more about the event from their announcement below as we wai tot see who will all be participating.

"In addition to the upcoming Omega Strikers NA Collegiate Cup next month, Odyssey Interactive will be hosting a special VTuber tournament on Saturday, October 15th, with a prize pool of $50,000. Some of the world's most beloved competitive VTubers, including Nyanners, Zentreya, and LordAethelstan, will be squading up to take on their competition in style, and fans can tune in to watch all of the action by visiting the Twitch channel."

"Following the launch of Omega Strikers into Open Beta in September, Odyssey Interactive has been supporting fan tournaments worldwide with unique in-game packages and rewards for participants and winners alike. During the first ever Omega Strikers Creator VS tournament in September, more than 10 million matches were played on behalf of creators as teams led by Moist Cr1tical, Rakin, and LilyPichu and more competed for a piece of 5% of the game's Season 1 revenue shared by the top three teams."

"Omega Strikers is a free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 knockout striker for the next generation of players available currently in Open Beta for PC via Steam and releasing to mobile and consoles at a later date. Omega Strikers is an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches."