Omega Strikers Releases New "Meet The Strikers" Video Get a better look at thje anime influences that went into the making of Omega Strikers with the latest "Meet The Strikers" video.

Developer and publisher Odyssey Interactive has a new video series out called "Meet The Strikers" for their upcoming game Omega Strikers. The team is showing off more of the game leading up to its release on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms on April 27th, and this video definitely clues you into some of the inspirations that went into the look of the brawlers. We have three trailers for you to enjoy down at the bottom, each one showing off a different character you'll be able to play as.

Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 unranked, ranked, and private lobbies across a handful of maps are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned. For those looking to dive deeper into the game, cosmetic purchases and battle passes are available via in-app purchase.

Blast, bounce, and bullrush opponents into hectic and electric map hazards. Sprint at breakneck speed on the Super Surge map, or grow to enormous size with the Gigantify game buff. Play Your Way: Earn credits to unlock powerful new Strikers, each with unique abilities. Create your custom playstyle with Trainings, then upgrade your look with skins and emotes.

Party up cross-platform with friends and take your progress anywhere with cross-progression as Omega Strikers rolls out across PC and mobile platforms. Big Seasonal Updates: Omega Strikers will continually evolve as each new season adds new Strikers, additional stages, fresh unlockables, and more ways to play.