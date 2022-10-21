Omega Strikers Set For Cross-Platform Release In February 2023

Odyssey Interactive announced today that cross-platform play for Omega Strikers as it will drop around February 2023. The update will make it so that players across PC, mobile, and consoles will be able to compete with each other in the 3-v-3 knockout striker title, giving everyone a wide poool of players regardless of what system they choose. What's more, the team also detailed some updates coming to the PC Beta, which they currently have up and running. We got details for you below along with videos of new strikers being added to the game.

"The Omega Strikers PC Open Beta showcased the team's deep understanding of running live service games from their years on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, having already dropped three new strikers and plans for two more, new maps, and balance changes to respond to player feedback. In addition, the team has also introduced new arenas and will be providing players with more opportunities to compete in small-scale tournaments leading into launch. Odyssey is releasing their next update for the PC Open Beta which includes the new Striker, Rune, a new limited time mode called Clash of Clones and a variety of balance and UI updates. The addition of Rune to the Strikers roster marks the third new character released (following Ai.Mi and Asher) since Open Beta began last month. There are two more major updates in the works which are set to be released on Nov 17 and Dec 8 while the team focuses on the full launch in February. Players can still look forward to small tournaments, balance updates, etc. in the lead up to the launch."

"The reception to this early version of the game has humbled us – the fanart, streams, and highlight reels have given us a glimpse into the sort of impact we dream of having for players all over the world," said Dax Andrus, co-founder of Odyssey Interactive. "Our goal as a dev team has always been to inspire and ignite the competitive spirit of players, and we believe we can hit that aspirational height by integrating their feedback from the beta, and by doubling down on launch."

"The Odyssey Interactive team has an impressively well-rounded, hands-on experience in developing, shipping and running live service games," said Ryann Lai, Partner at Makers Fund. "The launch of their first title, Omega Strikers, showcases their ability to create an endearing IP and to execute with the nimbleness, precision and savvy necessary to succeed in today's highly competitive content market."