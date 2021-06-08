Omno, An Upcoming Game By StudioInkyfox, Gets New Trailer

Bielefeld, Germany-based independent game developer StudioInkyfox and publisher Future Friends Games have released an all-new trailer for the upcoming atmospheric puzzle adventure game Omno! Entitled "The Forgotten Lands", it was released alongside many other excellent contemporaries during the Guerilla Collective showcase.

Omno tells a story about an ancient world of mystery and wonder. In it, the player controls a hero who travels across forests, swamps, deserts, tundras, and even into the clouds. "Along the way there will be creatures great and small to observe and interact with – shy rock-like crabs, helpful turtles, maybe even a friendly dinosaur to ride?" The game looks quite beautiful, with many different landscapes all rendered in a very stylized fashion.

According to StudioInkyfox, "The world of Omno is filled with puzzles, platforming challenges, and hidden secrets. The player's magic staff is the key to powering forgotten relics, and will allow players to dash lighting fast across platforms, glide over land, sail above the clouds, and more." These promised mechanics sound amazing. Let's hope that Omno delivers when it releases in the summertime later this year!

The game will launch on PC via Steam, and on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Game Pass platforms this summer. You can watch the trailer "The Forgotten Lands" for this game on Youtube by clicking the video below. In the meantime, are you excited about the release of Omno? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!