Onsen Master Releases On PC & Consoles Today

Whitehorn Games and Waking Oni Games have officially released their cozy indie title Onsen Master for both PC and console today. If you didn't check this game out during Gamescom, this is a fun title where you will be managing a spa in this arcade-style single and two-player co-op game. It will be up to you to manage the place and make sure it's running with everything you need, while also helping out with the hot springs as you prepare and put together the correct ingredients to help cure the ailments of your customers. Enjoy the latest trailer as it is out now on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X.

Onsen Master features arcade-style single and two-player co-op, where players must manage the customers of their hot springs, and prepare and put together the correct ingredients to cure their ailments. Running around the hot springs, wrangling wandering customers, and putting the right concoctions into the right baths can be hectic enough already, but troublesome yokai look to impede players' excellent service as well. A dark cloud hangs over the island of Izajima, its effects weighing heavily on the inhabitants. Mischievous spirits called yokai are running amok within the island's hot springs. And the great Onsen Master, keeper of the hot springs and healer of ailments, has mysteriously vanished. Players will take on the role of his apprentice, Mu, in order to restore balance and uncover what happened to the Onsen Master! Spring Fling: Experience a short and sweet story for up to two players, and unveil the island of Izajima in a visual novel style narrative with a cute anime aesthetic.

The Customer is Always Right: Skip the story and dive right in with Arcade Mode! Choose one of the 6 hot spring levels to put your customer service skills to the test.

The Heat is On: Take on others in a competitive couch multiplayer mode where players must each work to manage their customers within the same hot spring.

Spa Music: An original soundtrack full of tunes akin to a Feudal fairytail, composed by Dorrell Ettienne.