Open-Ended RPG Valorborn Launches Steam Next Fest Demo

You can play a free demo of the game Valorborn on Steam right now, as they have provided several hours for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Play the free Valorborn demo on Steam now during Steam Next Fest for a limited time.

Explore a massive open-world medieval fantasy full of quests, danger, and hidden secrets.

Create and customize party members, master powerful skills, and choose your playstyle.

Craft, build, hunt, and shape your story in a sandbox RPG where every choice matters.

Indie game developer and publisher Laps Games has released a free demo for their open-ended RPG, Valorborn, as part of Steam Next Fest. The team has promoted this as a medieval fantasy sandbox where you can live the life you want and build yourself up from nothing into whatever you feel like. Hunt, steal, trade, build, or wander freely asa you see fit. We have more details for you here and the latest trailer above, as the trailer is out now.

Valorborn

Step into a vast, open-world medieval fantasy full of endless adventures and hidden dangers. Explore lands ranging from humble villages to mighty kingdoms. Encounter figures like wandering merchants, noble knights, and savage cannibals. Contend with powerful forces like towering mountain trolls restless skeletal warriors seeking vengeance. Every corner of the world offers new mysteries waiting to be discovered. Every building and every cave is more than set dressing; each one can be entered, explored from cellar to spire, and scoured for hidden lore and glittering loot.

Characters: Create the heroes of your journey. Customize each member of your party's appearance, hairstyle, physique, and background story to make your mark on the world. Gain experience through every action and unlock powerful new skills. Become an unstoppable warrior wielding brutal weapons or lurk unseen in the shadows as a lethal assassin striking swiftly and silently.

Create the heroes of your journey. Customize each member of your party's appearance, hairstyle, physique, and background story to make your mark on the world. Gain experience through every action and unlock powerful new skills. Become an unstoppable warrior wielding brutal weapons or lurk unseen in the shadows as a lethal assassin striking swiftly and silently. Building & Crafting: In this dynamic world, gather what you need, craft what you want, and shape the outcome on your terms. Rent houses in bustling towns and transform them into cozy homes, or set up temporary camps in the wilderness to rest during your adventures. Hunt, gather resources, craft weapons, armor, and tools, and build the perfect base for your journey.

In this dynamic world, gather what you need, craft what you want, and shape the outcome on your terms. Rent houses in bustling towns and transform them into cozy homes, or set up temporary camps in the wilderness to rest during your adventures. Hunt, gather resources, craft weapons, armor, and tools, and build the perfect base for your journey. Write Your Own Story: Enter a vast world offering unlimited possibilities and countless paths. Assemble a loyal crew or brave the journey alone, this adventure is yours to shape. Be the hero of your own tale. And remember, this universe isn't limited to a single narrative: when playing with multiple characters, you can let each one create their own story simultaneously, exploring different places and shaping distinct destinies at once.

