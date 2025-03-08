Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Animalkind, Uncommon Games

Open-World Town-Building Game Animalkind Announced

Uncommon Games announced their latest game in the works, as they revealed an open-world town-building game called Animalkind

Article Summary Discover Animalkind, an open-world game blending town-building with charming animal characters.

Adventure as an intelligent animal discovering an ancient mech to craft and build your ideal town.

Gather a friendly animal community in a cozy town with paths, homes, and mysterious exploration.

Invite up to 3 friends for seamless co-op play, hosted on private servers for a social experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Uncommon Games have revealed their new game, as they're working on an open-world town-building game Animalkind. The game has you playing as an intelligent animal who stumbles across an ancient mech and uses its powers to establish a town for fellow animals. You can dive in solo or work with up to three other friends, building your adorable little paradise. The game has no official trailer or a release window; just some images and info we have for you here as we wait to get more details.

Animalkind

Animalkind is an inviting open-world town-building game where you play as an intelligent, aww-dorable animal who discovers an ancient mech. Use your powerful mech to establish your ideal town and recruit a variety of characters to join you. It's the paw-fect game to play with up to 3 friends! Build your ideal village in the relaxing, cozy open world of Animalkind. Explore the wilderness and meet new characters who might join your town. Use the power of an ancient mech to craft and build. Invite friends to join you and build together! Beyond the charming characters and cozy vibes lies a mysterious world. Explore and uncover hints at what transpired before your character joined the world of Animalkind.

Play as an adorable animal! Choose from options including a corgi, a tuxedo cat, and a North American trash panda (common raccoon) – each with unique and aww-some animations.

Choose from options including a corgi, a tuxedo cat, and a North American trash panda (common raccoon) – each with unique and aww-some animations. Pilot an ancient mech! Use the power of industrial-grade opposable thumbs and an upgradeable chassis to traverse the world of Animalkind, gather resources, and build.

Use the power of industrial-grade opposable thumbs and an upgradeable chassis to traverse the world of Animalkind, gather resources, and build. Establish a thriving town! Gather a community of friendly animals by building houses, laying out paths, and transforming the terrain.

Gather a community of friendly animals by building houses, laying out paths, and transforming the terrain. Cozy co-op with your friends! Invite up to 3 friends to be a part of your game and play seamlessly with our hosted, private servers.

Invite up to 3 friends to be a part of your game and play seamlessly with our hosted, private servers. Build a cozy home in the world of Animalkind and decorate it! There will be a variety of styles and decorations for you to use to achieve the perfect look.

