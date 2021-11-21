Opening A Dragon Ball Super: Saiyan Showdown Premium Pack

This weekend, Bandi released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. Saiyan Showdown is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. With its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown, this expansion documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles including Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. Now that I've opened a Saiyan Showdown booster box (catch the opening right here), let's pop open a Premium Pack.

Premium Packs are the perfect way to get a handful of packs without committing to a booster box. These come with four booster packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown along with two copies of a Goku vs. Vegeta promo card exclusive to this box.

By the time I opened this Premium Pack, I was already a few booster boxes deep into my Saiyan Showdown experience. I'd familiarized myself with the set and had even come around a bit on aspects of it that I'd been uncertain about. The focus of Saiyan Showdown got me very excited when it was first announced and then some of the artwork, especially the cards featuring Broly, left me a bit disappointed. However, now that I've seen a large percentage of the set through my openings, it's fair to say I'm really enjoying cracking packs. There are a few stunning chase cards in here that I'm after, including SRs, SPRs, and even SCRs.

This Premium Pack didn't disappoint. Of all the Premium Packs I've opened over the course of my time in the hobby, I've only ever had one give me zero hits. Generally, I find that you can expect at least one either SR, SPR, or SCR with SCRs obviously being incredibly rare. This time, I didn't end up pulling an SPR or SCR, but a whopping three out of four packs that I opened included SRs! My favorite was the above Vegeta card.

Now, speaking of Vegeta… the promo card here is way, way, way better than we've gotten in other sets' Premium Packs. The last few Premium Packs have had promos that felt like throwaway cards for collectors with their Dark Empire focus. Here, this card depicts the iconic Goku and Vegeta beam struggle — and to top it all off, we get two of this card. Based on the high quality of this set and this must-have promo, this is yet another Dragon Ball Super Card Game product that I highly recommend.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown.