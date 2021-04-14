Orbtale, The Reventure Sequel, To Be A Board Game Via Kickstarter

Reventure, the "game of 100 endings," has a sequel, made by indie game developer Pixelatto, called Reventure: Orbtale. This game, however, is unlike the original Reventure as the studio has decided to depart from the format of making Orbtale a video game. Instead, the game will be a board game and is going to be crowdsourced for funding in a Kickstarter campaign starting Thursday, April 29th.

According to the press release for Reventure: Orbtale:

In Reventure, you play as a hero set on a quest to gather the 4 magical orbs, which legend says grant a wish to whoever can bring them together. There is a total of 12 heroes, and each of them has a unique ability; throughout your adventure, you will find more than 40 weapons and magical artifacts to face your opponents.

Reventure: Orbtale is a game for up to four players. Its simple, fast-paced gameplay allows the game to take about a half-hour to play. Other features include the following:

A simultaneous turn-based system, which eliminates waiting times between turns.

which eliminates waiting times between turns. An easy "rock-paper-scissors" combat mechanic to ease the learning curve.

to ease the learning curve. Automatic resurrection mechanics so no one is left out of the game.

so no one is left out of the game. Fast-paced and frantic playthroughs that last approximately 30 minutes.

that last approximately 30 minutes. Made with Card Creator, a card creation software developed by Pixelatto.

You can find the pre-launch page for Reventure: Orbtale on Kickstarter now by clicking here, if you'd like an early peek at what Pixelatto is up to here. Are you excited for this new board game by Pixelatto? Have you played the first Reventure video game before? Was it fun to play, and would you recommend it to others? Let us know what you think in the comments below!