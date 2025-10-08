Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misty Whale, Orbyss

Orbyss Releases Free Demo For Steam Next Fest Ahead Of Launch

You can play a free demo for the logic based puzzle game Orbyss for Steam Next Fest ahead of the game's launch later this month

Control multiple Orbs, freeze time, fly drones, and solve over 40 handcrafted puzzles using pure logic.

Uncover a vibrant digital universe, face a growing shadow, and enjoy cerebral gameplay over reflexes.

Accessibility options ensure sound puzzles are playable for all; extra challenges and achievements await.

Indie game developer and publisher Misty Whale has released a free demo for their upcoming game Orbyss ahead of the game's full launch later this month. The demo is technically a part of Steam Next Fest, even though it's been released a week early, offering up a small chunk of the logic-based puzzle game for you to try, as the game will full come out for PC via Steam on October 27, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here before you dive into the demo!

Orbyss

You are a firefly of energy, navigating from Orb to Orb, giving them life, and solving puzzles to revive the mysterious universe around you. An evil shadow interferes with your quest and seems to grow ever more menacing. Can you and your allies stop it from taking over your world? Each chapter introduces a new mechanic, gradually increasing the challenge and complexity across more than 40 handcrafted rooms. From time-freezing puzzles to musical logic and 3D drone navigation, Orbyss offers a cerebral experience that's built for the brain, not the reflexes.

Be in Several Places at Once : Control multiple Orbs and make them cooperate to solve puzzles. Like playing co-op with yourself!

: Control multiple Orbs and make them cooperate to solve puzzles. Like playing co-op with yourself! Combine a Variety of Mechanics : Be in several places at once, freeze time, fly drones, play with sound (with accessibility options), and more… Combine all the mechanics at your disposal to exploit their full potential.

: Be in several places at once, freeze time, fly drones, play with sound (with accessibility options), and more… Combine all the mechanics at your disposal to exploit their full potential. Explore a Vibrant Universe : Unveil the mysteries of a mesmerizing digital realm where glowing lights encounter sinister shadows getting in your way.

: Unveil the mysteries of a mesmerizing digital realm where glowing lights encounter sinister shadows getting in your way. Your Big Brain is Enough : Solve puzzles mainly by logical thinking. Good planning always beats dexterity and speed.

: Solve puzzles mainly by logical thinking. Good planning always beats dexterity and speed. Want More? Find elegant or quick solutions to unlock dozens of achievements and additional challenges. You think a puzzle can be solved by switching only once between Orbs? Prove it!

Find elegant or quick solutions to unlock dozens of achievements and additional challenges. You think a puzzle can be solved by switching only once between Orbs? Prove it! Accessibility: Activate the "Visual cues" option at any time to make sound-based mechanics fully playable without sound.

