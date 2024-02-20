Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh
Origin Forme Dialga Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global
Our Origin Forme Dialga Raid Guide will prepare you to battle this new version of the Legendary Dragon at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.
Article Summary
- Shiny Origin Forme Dialga debuts in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.
- Pokebattler lists the top counters, including Primal Groudon.
- Add ten non-Shadow/Mega counters like Excadrill for the raid.
- Raid success with 3 trainers; shiny rate for Legendaries is 1 in 20.
Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga debuted this past weekend at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles for in-person players and those lucky enough to get a Remote Raid invite from them. However, these Pokémon weren't able to be Shiny at the event. Their Shiny forms will debut as they arrive for all players during Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global. The event will happen on February 24th and February 25th as the climax of the current Season of Timeless Travels. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Dialga in Tier Five Raids during the event.
Top Origin Forme Dialga Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Dialga counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Dialga with efficiency.
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower
- Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Origin Forme Dialga can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.