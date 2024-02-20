Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh

Origin Forme Dialga Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global

Our Origin Forme Dialga Raid Guide will prepare you to battle this new version of the Legendary Dragon at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

Article Summary Shiny Origin Forme Dialga debuts in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

Pokebattler lists the top counters, including Primal Groudon.

Add ten non-Shadow/Mega counters like Excadrill for the raid.

Raid success with 3 trainers; shiny rate for Legendaries is 1 in 20.

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga debuted this past weekend at Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles for in-person players and those lucky enough to get a Remote Raid invite from them. However, these Pokémon weren't able to be Shiny at the event. Their Shiny forms will debut as they arrive for all players during Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global. The event will happen on February 24th and February 25th as the climax of the current Season of Timeless Travels. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Dialga in Tier Five Raids during the event.

Top Origin Forme Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Dialga counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Dialga with efficiency.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Dialga can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!