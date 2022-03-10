Orlando Bloom Has Been Added As A Character In King Of Avalon

Mobile publisher FunPlus has revealed a new character coming to King Of Avalon as actor Orlando Bloom has lent his likeness to the role. Starting today and running for the next few months, you will be able to play a customized character called Orlando The Nightshard, complete with a specially customized storyline within the game. Armed with the Nightshard Blade, which has been forged with dragon's blood, you will help lead the locals of Avalon to victory against a specific foe. You can read more about it below as the character is available now on iOS and Android.

Orlando Bloom arrives in King Of Avalon with a blockbuster storyline that now is part of the lore of the medieval strategy game. The new hero once was a famed and respected knight, until the Unmelted appeared – evil creatures who have brought frost and terror to Avalon. One day when traveling alone, Orlando was attacked by a horde and, while trying to fight them off, Orlando's right hand was struck by a cursed ice blade. Without hesitation, Orlando cut off his hand but the curse of that wound was more powerful than he thought, turning him into a half-Unmelted state. When Orlando returned home, he discovered his Unmelted traces spurred fear and hatred in people in Avalon so he became an outcast, heading to Dragonsholm City to find out how the Lord of this ancient land might receive a knight marked by the Unmelted.

"We are honored to be welcoming a star with the talent and global reach of Orlando Bloom to the King Of Avalon universe" said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus. "The team has done an amazing job shaping this character and developing a tailored story that King Of Avalon fans will love. We can't wait for our community to discover Orlando the Nightshard and explore his history and abilities in-game." "King Of Avalon is an incredible world of lore and adventure with exciting characters like mine, who get to roam the lands and conquer different territories" said Orlando Bloom. "At a time when games and movie characters are blurring the lines, it was cool to see my character, Orlando the Nightshard, come to life".