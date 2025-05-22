Posted in: Games, Starbreeze, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Out Of SIght

Out Of Sight Drops New Launch Trailer With Game's Release

Out Of Sight has released a brand-new launch trailer today, showing off new footage of the game while its out on multiple platforms today

Article Summary Out Of Sight launches today with a gripping new trailer and is available on all major gaming platforms.

Play as Sophie and her teddy bear in a twisted first-person nightmare escape set in a haunted mansion.

Innovative second-person VR mechanics let you guide Sophie through danger using her teddy bear's perspective.

Unravel deep secrets with dual-perspective puzzles, heart-pounding chases, and immersive storytelling.

Developer The Gang and publisher Starbreeze released the launch trailer for Out Of Sight this morning, as the game is now available. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a first-person nightmare escape game where you switch between being a child trying to escape and your teddy bear trying to help you do so. Enjoy the trailer as the game is now available for Steam, the Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Out Of Sight

Sophie is trapped. A blind girl lost in the depths of a decaying mansion, she has only one lifeline—her teddy bear. In Out of Sight VR, you don't just control Sophie; you see through Teddy's eyes, guiding her through a world of shifting shadows, unseen threats, and long-buried secrets. This groundbreaking second-person VR experience challenges everything you know about immersion, flipping the traditional first-person perspective on its head. As Teddy, you are both within the world and separate from it, an ever-present protector who must navigate danger without directly controlling Sophie's fate. Position yourself strategically, reveal hidden pathways, and ensure she avoids the sinister captors stalking her every move.

Every step unravels a deeper mystery. Perspective-shifting chase sequences blur the line between fear and urgency as Sophie is carried through the mansion, forced to flee from forces she cannot see. Dual-perspective puzzle-solving demands both careful planning and quick thinking, forcing you to place yourself in key locations to guide her to safety. And as you explore, remnants of the past whisper their warnings—traces of those who came before, their fates unknown. Drenched in atmosphere and rich with emotional depth, Out of Sight VR delivers a uniquely harrowing experience—one that goes beyond fear and into responsibility. Every choice you make as Teddy is an act of care, every successful escape a moment of relief. You are her eyes. You are her guardian. But is that enough to bring her to safety?

