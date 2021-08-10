Pokémon TCG: Rainbow Island Promo Binder On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that focuses mainly on auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare Japanese Rainbow Island promotional binder from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This release was the talk of the playground in its day, with many Pokémon that had never been seen previously lining its pocketed pages. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this wondrously rare Pokémon TCG product.

There are many Pokémon which feature in this release that players in the West had never even heard of at the time of release. Those Pocket Monsters include Marill, Ledyba, Slowking, and even Togepi (who featured in the anime) and Mew (who, despite being a Generation 1 Pokémon, was little more than an urban legend to many youngster Pokéfans). Additionally, according to the description of the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This binder is from the Southern Islands Promo and includes a total of 9 cards inside! The folder and cards are the Japanese version. Please note that 3 of the cards are holographic. The cards are in MINT condition.

Above, it can be seen that the frames of these particular copies of Mew, Togepi, and Ledyba are all in a lovely holofoil treatment. This is likely because the Pokémon were hard to come by, as previously stated.

If you wish to place a bid on these beautiful mint-condition Pokémon TCG cards, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck, and happy hunting!