Outlanders Will Be Released On PC Sometime In 2023

Indie developer and publisher Pomelo Games announced that they will be releasing their new game Outlanders on PC sometime in 2023. Originally released for mobile devices, the game's focus is on having hard-working people work together to bring their village up while staying grounded in reality. No adventuring or weird worlds to be in; just trying to sustain and bring up a small village together. Best we can tell, the game will be the same as it was on mobile, with a few updates here and there to make it work on Steam. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait for a release date.

"Outlanders are individuals. Simple folk with hopes, dreams, and desires. You cannot control them directly. Instead, you place buildings, manage resources and declare the number of work spots in each building, then watch the Outlanders themselves decide who takes which job, which house they inhabit, and which building to build. You can nudge them in the right direction by prioritizing certain tasks, or by passing Decrees, which bend the rules of the game to allow things like longer work hours and tighter resource consumption. But beware… these often come at the expense of your follower's happiness, so use them wisely.

Unlike other games of its style, Outlanders' campaign offers a string of increasingly complex mission-based levels, each with its own specific goals and story, where new buildings and mechanics are unlocked organically throughout. You will follow the story of a cast of lovable, eccentric, and (mostly) well-intentioned town leaders, as they pursue their dreams and whims, while their paths slowly start to intertwine in surprising, often humorous, sometimes heart-warming ways. When challenges get too hard and the Outlanders start getting too picky, you can take a detour to the Sandbox mode, where creativity is the new leader in town. You can play with the full catalog of buildings and mechanics right off the bat and customize the maps and rules as you please. Create themed towns, make up your own goals, or challenge yourself. You can create the experience of your choice, the only limit here is your imagination.

The journey of Outlanders is only just beginning. As new leaders keep coming from far away to share their stories, and new ways of playing and sharing your experiences appear on the horizon, the ever-shifting landscape of possibilities gets more and more exciting."