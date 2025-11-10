Posted in: Atari, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster Drops New Dev Diary

Check out the latyest developer diary for Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster as the team shows off the game ahead of launch

Article Summary Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster launches soon, bringing classic Wild West action to modern systems.

Enjoy fully remastered visuals up to 4K 120FPS, enhanced textures, and new art by Nightdive Studios.

Game features crossplay multiplayer with four modes: Deathmatch, Team Play, CTF, and Kill The Fool With The Chicken.

Experience upgraded gameplay, modern gamepad support, achievements, and behind-the-scenes content in the Vault.

Nightdive Studios and Lucasfilm Games (along with Disney and Atari) have released a new developer diary for Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster. This is essentially two minutes' worth of the devs showing off everything they did to take the original game and bring it to life for modern games, while still retaining everything that made the original loved by those who played it. Enjoy the trailer above as the gamne will be released on PC via Steam and GOG, as well as on PlayStation and Xbox on November 20, 2025.

Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster

Fully remastered by the ace-high Nightdive Studios crew through the proprietary KEX engine, Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster brings gunslinging action and the iconic Wild West adventure to modern platforms with up to 4K resolution at 120FPS in one bountiful package. Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster will also include crossplay multiplayer with four game modes! Novice cowboys and girls and seasoned buckaroos alike will have a rootin' tootin' good time with Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster's upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, redrawn art, enhanced rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

Get ready for the good, the bad, and the even worse. One black day, ex-Marshall James Anderson's quiet life with his wife and daughter was shattered by a fancy-dressed land baron intent on plowing down his farm to make way for a railroad. Now Anderson's driven by revenge, which he'll exact in a spray of gunfire. As the ex-Marshall, you'll face a horde of ornery, gun-slinging outlaws and have to shoot your way through a twisted plot fueled by greed. Arm yourself with the iron best suited for the job, as well as your wits, to settle the score.

Engaging first-person ground combat featuring five weapon types

Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Xbox One and Series X|S

Modern gamepad support adds a new weapon wheel, rumble, and motion/gyro controls

Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles

A Vault filled with golden behind-the-scenes nuggets that fans will enjoy

Four Multiplayer game modes with crossplay across platforms — Deathmatch, Team Play, Capture the Flag, and Kill The Fool With The Chicken!

