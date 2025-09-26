Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Michał Kubas, Outside The Blocks

Outside The Blocks Launches Update Demo With Release Date Info

There's a brand-new demo available for Outside The Blocks with updated content, as the game will be released this November

Article Summary Outside The Blocks launches new demo with expanded diorama-building features and cozy gameplay.

Official release date set for November, offering players full creative control in a medieval sandbox.

No missions or competition—design anything from simple farms to intricate castles in a relaxing environment.

Share finished dioramas with advanced photo mode, weather options, and life-like animations for each creation.

Solo indie game developer Michał Kubas has confirmed the release date of their upcoming game, Outside The Blocks, while also releasing an updated demo. First off, the demo offers up new options in this cozy diorama-making title, as you can explore many more of the options available to you when making one of these on your own. Meanwhile, the full version of the game will launch on November 4, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer as the updated demo is available on Steam.

Outside The Blocks

Outside the Blocks is a game without missions, objectives, or competition. Instead, the developer hands players a set of intuitive tools and a sandbox full of possibilities. That makes it easy to create stunning medieval-style buildings, from tiny chicken coops to majestic, intricately detailed manors, or even entire miniature villages. And it doesn't stop there – each diorama can be brought to life with lovely animations, allowing you to fully enjoy your creation. With a wide range of options, players have complete control over every aspect of their diorama – from shaping the terrain, constructing buildings and decorative elements to adjusting the weather and atmosphere. Combined with a variety of objects, materials, colors, and accessories, it offers endless opportunities to craft miniature masterpieces. Finished creations can be placed under a glass dome and captured using the advanced photo mode, making it easy to share your works with friends and the community.

Outside the Blocks – key features:

🎨 Art studio for everyone – an extensive but intuitive system for designing, building, and decorating lets both experienced designers and newcomers create miniature works of art. In Outside the Blocks the only limit is your imagination.

🏰 Farm or castle – play by your own rules, with no objectives, missions, or rush. Want to build a massive castle? Go for it! A mill by the river? Done! A barn with a chicken coop? A few clicks, and it's ready. Everything is set in a consistent medieval and realistic atmosphere.

🐎 Life captured in dioramas – bring creations to life with lush plants, a variety of animals, weather conditions, and other elements of nature. Animations add even more realism and authenticity to every project.

🔍 Advanced layer system – gain full control over every element of your diorama. Precisely arrange objects, apply textures, and easily make adjustments while experimenting with different settings and layouts.

📷 Snapshot – capture the beauty of your creation in photo mode and share it with friends and the community. Focus on the details or showcase the charm of the entire composition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!