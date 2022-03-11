Outward: Definitive Edition Will Launch On Consoles This May

Outward is an open world RPG that you play alone or with friends, either online or in splitscreen. It's more than just an open world RPG you can play coop though. You live the life of an adventurer, from his or her humble beginnings up until you become a hardened wanderer, whilst traversing incredible landscapes rich with diversity and life. Seasoned adventurers will face new challenges in the Definitive Edition of Outward in the form of new unique encounters in dungeons, new defeat scenarios, and some new diseases, too. Players can also look forward to a raft of updates improving their journey through Aurai.

For example, they will be able to access their stash while visiting a friend's world and enchanting will be less finicky. Additionally, there will be totem workshops in every region. Crafting will be more accessible as well, and making the world of Outward feel more cohesive, corruption hazards (that were previously DLC exclusive) will spread throughout the game. There are, of course, many other changes and challenges for experienced players to sink their teeth into with Outward: Definitive Edition. Players who already own the Outward base game and the DLC "The Three Brothers" can redeem a free copy of the Definitive Edition. For those who didn't set foot into the world of Aurai yet: now would be the perfect time to explore the lands, so lace your boots and grab your backpacks, adventurers.