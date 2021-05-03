Over 70 Games Are Getting An FPS Upgrade For Xbox Series X

This morning, Xbox revealed that they are upgrading several titles with an FPS update for the Xbox Series X. Over 70 games have been given the upgrade today with no one particular studio getting any more than the others it seems, as they've spread the upgrades across the board. A quick sampling of what's on the list includes Assassins Creed Unity, Battlefield V, Far Cry 5, Halo Wars 2, LEGO Worlds, Life Is Strange, UFC 4, Moving Out, Overcooked 2, Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Two Point Hospital, Watch Dogs 2, and Yakuza 6. You can look up all tile games at this link, as we have a snippet from the Xbox article below.