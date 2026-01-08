Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Launches Season 20 Midseason Update

Overwatch 2 has launched a new update today, as they mark the midseason for Season 20 with new content and a few additions

Article Summary Overwatch 2 Season 20 midseason update brings fresh limited-time modes and in-game events.

Showdown Shuffle and Quick Play Hacked: Assault offer unique ways to experience fan-favorite maps.

Junkrat's Loot Hunt event features Loot Box rewards and a relaxed grind from January 22 to 25.

New Mythic Doomfist skin, legendary recolors, and collection shop events now available in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new update for Season 20 of Overwatch 2, as a bunch of new content has been added for the Midseason Update. A few new limited-time modes have been added to the mix, as well as a molten Mythic skin, several new rewards, a special Junkrat's Loot Hunt that runs for four days this month, and other additions for you to add to your profile. We have the full rundown for you below, as the content is officially live for you to play today.

Overwatch 2 Launches Season 20 Midseason Update

Showdown Shuffle locks players into a set role but changes their Hero constantly, making fights fresh and unpredictable. Kills, assists, and even eliminations (twice) can trigger swaps. Available January 13 to 26 across Control, Hybrid, Escort, Push, and Flashpoint in 5v5.

Quick Play Hacked: Assault returns January 8 to 11, blending nostalgia with modern OW pacing. Returning maps include Temple of Anubis, Namahura, and Volskaya Industries, now with today's Heroes, balance, and more.

Join Junkrat's Loot Hunt from January 22 to 25, with a Loot Box reward per match (up to nine Loot Boxes). Free of any daily pressure or strict schedule, players can grind for rewards or go at their own pace through the long weekend.

The Magma Titan Doomfist Mythic Skin combines fiery effects with streetwear style, upgradable across four tiers.

A Competitive reset comes soon, so make the final push for your ending rank!

Drives return from January 30 to February 4, offering a sharp burst of progression.

Cosmic OWL Legendary recolor skins arrive with live Esports moments for Widowmaker, Lucio, and Reinhardt. The Shop will also feature the Borealis Collection from January 8 to 19 and the Heist Collection from January 13 to 26. Whether you want to get into the wintry spirit or are feeling a little mischievous, we've got something for you this midseason!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!