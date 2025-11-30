Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Provides New Vendetta Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer from Overwatch 2, as the team shows off more of Vendetta's abilities and more while in combat

Article Summary Overwatch 2 unveils Vendetta, a new melee-focused striker hero with agile, aggressive combat abilities.

Vendetta’s kit centers on high mobility and gap-closing attacks, setting her apart from other melee heroes.

Narrative designers chose a villainous direction for Vendetta, enhancing her unique story and playstyle.

The development team aimed for a distinct hero silhouette, blending agility with hard-hitting melee power.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped another new video ahead of the holiday weekend for Overwatch 2, as we got a proper gameplay trailer for the latest hero, Vendetta. The new hero comes with some awesome abilities that complement her being a striker with little in the form of anything that could be considered a projectile. The most interesting is her blade being used as a focal point for her to be pulled toward it. Enjoy the trailer here, along with a few snippets from the team's latest blog about the character below, as she will arrive in the game on December 9, 2025.

Overwatch 2 – Vendetta

As implied in her Hero Trailer, Vendetta is set on reclaiming her birthright, and will take down anyone who stands in her way. But she could have ended up with a different source of motivation if the early conceptual process had gone differently. Narratively, her team had to quite literally choose between good and evil. One iteration of Vendetta painted her as a gladiator who defended Italian citizens during Ramattra's Null Sector attacks. The narrative team opted to go in a more villainous direction for a variety of reasons, including an obvious one. "It's way cooler," said senior narrative designer Jude Stacey, who took point in developing Vendetta's story.

The general idea of Vendetta was apparent from a hero design standpoint early on, but the details took a while to align. According to senior game producer Kenny Hudson, the team normally takes a three-tiered approach when creating a new Overwatch Hero: inspiration comes from a narrative beat, the idea of a Hero's kit, or compelling concept art. One often influences the other two.

Just as she effortlessly slips into existing Overwatch lore, Vendetta also slots into a missing niche on the Overwatch Hero roster. Her strike team had to move away from the idea of a crusader in heavy armor to create a more recognizable silhouette, but that change motivated them to combine agility with heavy-hitting melee damage. Vendetta's kit makes her much more mobile than Reinhardt or Brigitte, Overwatch's other true melee damage weapon Heroes. Her design team notes there's a level of aggression in her combat style that encourages you to close the gap between Vendetta and the enemy team.

