Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Mauga During BlizzCon 2023

We're getting a new tank hero for Overwatch 2 on the next update, as the brawling gunner Mauga was revealed during BlizzCon 2023.

Article Summary Blizzard unveils new tank hero, Mauga, for Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2023.

Mauga, a brawling gunner, available for trial until Nov 5, release in Season 8.

Harness his Chainguns and Berserker Passive in combat and support your team.

Watch Mauga in action in the new Overwatch 2 BlizzCon reveal videos.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped details about a new hero coming to Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2023, as we're getting a new tank in the form of Mauga. The team has made him available in the game now through Sunday, November 5, giving you a chance to experience the new brawling force of a gunner who will use his incendiary and volatile chainguns to clear a path for his teammates. He will eventually be released as part of Season 8. We have more info and a few videos for you to check out from the team.

"Mauga is charging his way onto the Battlefield in a trial weekend, available now through Sunday, November 5. Mauga is a powerful, brawling Tank Hero who will tear through the competition with his incendiary and volatile chainguns. Keep reading to find out how you can jump into Overwatch 2 right now and play Mauga this weekend before his full release in Season 8. Mauga features a kit that is designed to bash through the front lines and brawl his opponents in close-quarter combat, by wielding two powerful Chainguns that can either be fired individually or in unison. Ignite enemies with his Incendiary Chaingun "Gunny" to burn them when they take enough damage, then finish them with a critical hit from his Volatile Chaingun "Cha-Cha." Paired with his Berserker Passive, which grants Mauga temporary health whenever he deals critical damage, he's a mountain on the battlefield." "Mauga's not just a leading star—he also brings a host of new abilities to support his team as well. Mauga can break his way through the front lines with Overrun, a charging ability that cannot be stopped by any crowd control abilities, and stomps into opponents dealing a powerful knockback. When the fight gets intense for his team, he has Cardiac Overdrive to engage both of his hearts and create an aura that reduces incoming damage, allowing allies to heal themselves while dealing damage. Finally, when he really wants to tango up close with his foes, Mauga can unleash Cage Fight, his ultimate ability. Cage Fight traps nearby opponents in a cylindrical fighting ring. This barrier blocks enemy incoming damage or healing from the outside, forcing those trapped inside to face Mauga with Gunny, Cha Cha, and the barrage of infinite ammunition. If you can't take him down quickly, the last thing you might see is his charming smile."

