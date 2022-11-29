Overwatch 2 Reveals new Map & Additions To Season Two

Blizzard Entertainment released new info today about the upcoming release of Season Two for Overwatch 2, including a brand new map. The team revealed details in a new blog entry, in which they talked about the new hero on the way very briefly but moved onto a new Escort map they're calling the Shambali Monastery. In what looks like an extension of the Nepal map, as you now are guiding a package in what used to be the home of Zenyatta and incoming hero Ramattra. We have some of the dev notes for you below and images of the new costumes coming for Season Two, set to arrive on December 6th.

"Ramattra rises to the forefront as Overwatch 2's latest Hero. In a nod to his revolutionary goals, Ramattra is the first Tank that can completely change forms as part of his core kit, altering his abilities and playstyle from moment to moment. In our new Escort map, Shambali Monastery, we'll ascend the winding path walked by countless Omnics who have sought refuge within its walls. Transcend your opponents in a battle for mastery over the one-time home of Zenyatta and Ramattra. A new season for Overwatch 2 brings another round of balance changes intended to bring some Heroes more in line with competitive balance for the rest of the roster."

"Both metrics and player feedback have shown Sojourn dominating the highest tiers of Competitive ranks while remaining a challenge for players without the same mechanical skills. To address the high-skill feedback, we'll be focusing on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for Season 2, encouraging players to make use of Sojourn's high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks. Doomfist is receiving significant changes that better support his role as the team's front line while still maintaining the playstyle core to his Hero identity. You can also expect adjustments for Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra when we release this new update on December 6."

"For Season 2, our theme is the stuff of gods and legends: Greek Mythology! Our second season features an all-new Mythic skin: Zeus Junker Queen, as the pinnacle reward on the Premium Battle Pass. Her skin will include new customizations, weapon models, voice lines, and special effects. Bask in the glory of her fellow gods by earning Legendary Poseidon Ramattra and Legendary Hades Pharah, all by progressing through the premium battle pass."