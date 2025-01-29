Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 To Unveil New Major Changes Next Month

Overwatch 2 is apparently going to be getting massive changes in 2025, and the team plan on showing them off in two weeks

Article Summary Blizzard promises major Overwatch 2 changes arriving for the 2025 PvP experience.

Watch the Overwatch 2 Spotlight livestream event on February 12 at 10:00 AM PT.

Expect new heroes, maps, and content in Overwatch 2's anticipated update.

Link Battle.net to Twitch or YouTube for an exclusive Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary Skin.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that they are going to be showing off what Overwatch 2 has in store for players going into 2025 in a couple of weeks. The team made a brief announcement today that they will be "breaking down a ton of groundbreaking changes to the 2025 PvP experience" and will redefine what the game is going forward. What exactly those changes are could be just about anything, but it's no secret there has been a push by players to bring the game back to its roots and drop the "2" at the end of the title, as many of them viewed the chance to a "sequel" unnecessary. We'll see what happens on February 12, as we have info from the blog below.

Overwatch 2 in 2025

In 2025, Overwatch 2 is going to be packed with groundbreaking changes to the PvP experience that will be unlike anything you've seen before, but it's going to take more than a blog or a developer update to let you know what we have coming this year. So, on Wednesday, February 12, tune into our YouTube and Twitch channels for a new livestream event, Overwatch 2 Spotlight! Not only are we looking at incredible changes in how the game is played, but you'll get a glance at new heroes, new maps, and even more content coming this February and beyond. So, be sure to grab your favorite peanut butter-flavored snack and tune in on Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 AM PT!

We're also inviting dozens of your favorite Overwatch 2 Content Creators to Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine for a unique chance to get hands-on and livestream the new gameplay you'll see in Overwatch 2 Spotlight. You'll also be able to pick up the Lucio Cyber DJ Legendary Skin as an exclusive drop when you watch one hour of these creators' streams. Be sure to link your Twitch or YouTube account to your Battle.net account and then follow and tune in on their Twitch or YouTube channels. Stay tuned for when we announce who we'll be joining us for Overwatch 2 Spotlight.

