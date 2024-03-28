Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2's Next Hero Venture Arrives For Limited Time

Blizzard Entertainment have added the latest hero for Overwatch 2 to the game for a limited time, as you can try out Venture.

Article Summary Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2's new hero, Venture, playable for a short period before Season 10.

Venture brings unique mechanics like drilling into the ground, seismic charges, and more.

Two special passives enhance Venture's close-combat potential and survivability.

The Tectonic Shock ultimate ability can unleash devastating shockwaves in battle.

Blizzard Entertainment has decided to give Overwatch 2 players a look ahead of what's coming in Season 10, as you can play the new hero Venture for a limited time. Venture won't be added to the game until Season 10 kicks off on April 16, but for now, you can try out the new Damage character and give them a whirl around the maps. We have more info on them for you below from the team's latest blog, as you can experiment with them this weekend in a limited capacity.

Overwatch 2 – Venture

Venture is the newest Damage hero to join the roster, wielding their powerful drill that adds unique mechanics to your gameplay. Using Smart Excavator, you'll fire a seismic charge that will burst and damage opponents at a short distance. You can escape danger or sneak up on opponents by drilling into the ground using Venture's new Burrow ability. When burrowing, you can charge up using your primary fire and then burst from the ground underneath, dealing a powerful blow to foes above. Drill Dash allows you to lunge forward and knock back all who stand in Venture's path. You can also use Drill Dash while burrowing at a reduced cooldown when you need to get to your next team fight quickly.

Venture is all about being in their opponents' faces with their close-quarters combat, so their playstyle is supported with two unique passives. First, the Clobber passive enables Venture to deal more damage with their Quick Melee than other heroes as they bash their opponents with the massive drill. And thanks to their Explorer's Resolve passive, they can use Drill Dash or Burrow and be granted temporary shields, allowing Venture to stay in the fight longer. When Venture wants to shake things up, their Tectonic Shock ultimate ability will tear through the competition. When activated, Venture can fire up to four powerful shockwaves in a short time, damaging all caught in their wake. While these shockwaves won't stun and knock down your enemies like Reinhardt's Earthshatter, they will knock back and deal powerful damage, leaving opponents vulnerable to attack.

