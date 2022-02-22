Overwatch Launches Reaper: Code Of Violence Challenge

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new challenge into Overwatch that takes a darker turn as you can now play Reaper: Code Of Violence. The event coincides with the release of the latest short story of the same name, as they delve deeper into the backstory of everyone's favorite bad guy. The event will be running from February 22nd to March 8th, in which you'll be able to take part in playing rounds to earn a new skin and some sprays, as well as watching select Twitch channels to earn special rewards. We have the full rundown of everything you'll be able to do over the next few weeks, along with the trailer for the challenge.

He's leaving his past behind and readying up for his day of reckoning: Reaper's Code of Violence Challenge is here. Now through March 8, play games to earn exclusive rewards, including a player icon, sprays, and the Legendary Dusk Reaper skin. Plus, read the latest Overwatch short story: "Code of Violence." Playing games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade will earn you a limited-time player icon, a Sombra and Reaper spray, and the Legendary Dusk Reaper skin, in addition to regular weekly rewards! Each win counts as two games. Unlock additional rewards by watching Twitch streamers to get even more Reaper-themed cosmetics. Tune in to any Twitch streamer while they're playing Overwatch now through March 8 to earn six exclusive Reaper's Code of Violence Challenge sprays!

New Overwatch Cosmetics Play to Earn in Quick Play, Competitive, or Arcade Play 9 Games | Dusk Player Icon Play 18 Games | New Spray: Deadly Mischief Play 27 Games | New Legendary Dusk Reaper Skin

Winning a game counts as playing 2 games

Watch Overwatch on Twitch to Earn: Watch 2 hours | 1 Spray Watch an additional 2 hours | 2 Sprays Watch an additional 2 hours | 3 Sprays

New Sounstrack – Overwatch: Heroes And Villains Also launching today is the new soundtrack album, Overwatch: Heroes and Villains, available now to listen to on the game's website