Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Releases New Comparison Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming release of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, as they show off the changes between then and now

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer today for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, which shows off the differences between the original and the new version. As you can see from the video above, this is basically a comparison video showing how the original looked alongside a view of how this remaster will be. And we're not just talking visuals; they also show off a bit of the music and mechanics that have changed or been improved. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive for PC and consoles on September 25, 2025.

Credit: Bandai Namco

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac – Base Game
  • Collaboration Set
    • 3 Collab Stages
    • 1 Collab Costume
    • 20 Collab Figures
  • Collaboration Set Bonus: Legendary Pac-Land Costume
  • Pre-Order now and get the following bonus content:
    • 4 Team GHOST Costumes
    • 4 Team GHOST Figures

