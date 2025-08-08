Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man World 2, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Releases New Comparison Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming release of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, as they show off the changes between then and now
Article Summary
- Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac remasters the classic game with modern graphics, expanded levels, and voice acting.
- New comparison trailer highlights visual improvements, updated music, and enhanced gameplay mechanics.
- Explore new actions, updated boss battles, customizations, and an all-new 2-player mode in the remake.
- Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive collab stages, costumes, figures, and pre-order bonus content.
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer today for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, which shows off the differences between the original and the new version. As you can see from the video above, this is basically a comparison video showing how the original looked alongside a view of how this remaster will be. And we're not just talking visuals; they also show off a bit of the music and mechanics that have changed or been improved. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive for PC and consoles on September 25, 2025.
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.
Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!
The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac – Base Game
- Collaboration Set
- 3 Collab Stages
- 1 Collab Costume
- 20 Collab Figures
- Collaboration Set Bonus: Legendary Pac-Land Costume
- Pre-Order now and get the following bonus content:
- 4 Team GHOST Costumes
- 4 Team GHOST Figures