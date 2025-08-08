Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac-Man World 2, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac Releases New Comparison Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming release of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, as they show off the changes between then and now

Article Summary Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac remasters the classic game with modern graphics, expanded levels, and voice acting.

New comparison trailer highlights visual improvements, updated music, and enhanced gameplay mechanics.

Explore new actions, updated boss battles, customizations, and an all-new 2-player mode in the remake.

Digital Deluxe Edition offers exclusive collab stages, costumes, figures, and pre-order bonus content.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer today for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, which shows off the differences between the original and the new version. As you can see from the video above, this is basically a comparison video showing how the original looked alongside a view of how this remaster will be. And we're not just talking visuals; they also show off a bit of the music and mechanics that have changed or been improved. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive for PC and consoles on September 25, 2025.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac

Pac-Man World 2 has been modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The fan favorite returns as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac! The Ghosts snuck into Pac-Village and stole the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Pac-Man must venture across Pac-Land to reclaim the Golden Fruit and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe.

Run, chomp, butt-bounce, and more to meet Pac-Land's challenge and charm! From B-Doing Tree Tops to ice skating in Snowy Mountain, and taking aim from the PAC-Marine deep in the Ocean. Rev roll in Paradise Meadows, Flutter jump over lava in the Volcano, and PAC-Dot attack through Ghost Island! Pac-Man is ready for action! With modern graphics, expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting – it's the fan favorite remade from scratch with the original recipe. But Re-Pac means more: new actions for PAC-MAN, updated boss battles, characters, collectables, customizations, even a 2-player mode!

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac – Base Game

– Base Game Collaboration Set 3 Collab Stages 1 Collab Costume 20 Collab Figures

Collaboration Set Bonus: Legendary Pac-Land Costume

Pre-Order now and get the following bonus content: 4 Team GHOST Costumes 4 Team GHOST Figures



