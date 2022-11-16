Pac-Man World Re-Pac Adds Two New DLC Packs

Bandai Namco has added a couple of new DLC packs to Pac-Man World Re-Pac as players can get some fun new additions to the game. The team has added some fun little additions, including the all-new Chogokin Chrome Noir Skin that will turn you into a metal-coated version of our hero that can take on certain tasks without taking immediate damage. It doesn't make you invincible, but it will help you along the way. We have more info on both DLC packs for you below along with a trailer showing them off.

Pac-Man World Re-PAC brings back a wonderfully original world of adventure for Pac-Man, where our hero is now chasing the Ghosts. In the game, players run, jump, defeat enemies, solve puzzles, and occasionally chomp their way through six exciting worlds of Ghost Island to rescue Pac-Mom, Pac-Boy, Pac-Sis, Professor Pac, Pac-Buddy, and Pooka from their clutches only to discover a new nemesis in the dreaded Toc-Man.

Pac-Man Chogokin Chrome Noir Skin DLC

Initially an exclusive from the Bandai Namco US Store, the Chrome Noir skin can now be purchased stand-alone. As a fun cosmetic upgrade, players who purchase this DLC can transform their character into a shiny black robotic Pac-Man once they gain the in-game Metal power-up, unlocking the ability to walk underwater and butt-bounce on enemies that would otherwise cause damage. The Chrome Noir Skin is available now for $0.99.

Pac-Man Jukebox

A sound test mode with retro style, would you expect anything less from Pac-Man? The Jukebox DLC adds an actual jukebox to the beach in Pac-Man World Re-Pac's in-game hub area of Ghost Island. Players can choose to listen to more than 50 songs, including the game's complete soundtrack as well as the English, Japanese, and Chinese language versions of the song "We Are Pac-Man." The Jukebox is available for $2.99.