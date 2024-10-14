Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Ballionaire

Pachinko Roguelike Title Ballionaire Drops New Demo

Ballionaire has a new publisher in Raw Fury, a new demo out on Steam, and a brand-new trailer to check out while we wait on a release date

A free Steam demo of Ballionaire is available from October 14-21, introduced by Raw Fury.

Players must satisfy the ELDERS and overcome TRIBULATIONS to achieve Ballionaire status.

Enjoy 125+ triggers and 50+ boons, with mod support from day one and the Laballatory sandbox.

Raw Fury annoucned they are working with indie game developer newobject to publish their latest game, Ballionaire, as it started with a free demo for Steam Next Fest. The game is basically a pachinko title that's blended in roguelike elements to the mechanics, as you'll design several boards in order to rack up the highest score while also making it look marvelous as it happens. Enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait to learn of a proper release date, as the demo is available from October 14-21.

Ballionaire

Ballionaire is a physics-driven roguelike full of kinetic chaos. In order for players to achieve Ballionaire status, they will have to overcome arduous tribulations, discover explosive combos, and theorycraft clever ways to break the game and build the perfect pachinko board. Ballionaire is a one-of-a-kind way to make numbers go up – the world's first autobonker.

Bonk to Victory : Drop a ball to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both?

: Drop a to bonk triggers, earn money, and spawn more balls! Draft new triggers each round to increase the chaos and earnings! Build an overpowered scoring engine or an unstoppable spawn spammer! Or maybe both? Satisfy the ELDERS' Monetary Demands : Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They'll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a BALLIONAIRE – then try a new way to win!

: Each run, survive by paying tribute to three ELDERS. They'll challenge players by introducing devious game-changing TRIBULATIONS. Fail and PERISH. Succeed and become a – then try a new way to win! Master Multiple Boards : Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting!

: Players can build the perfect layout on the Pyramid, but what happens when up is down on the Danger Wheel? Make a skill shot on the Pinball table? Highly varied game boards require fresh theorycrafting! 125+ Triggers, 50+ Boons : Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every ball back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders!

: Spawn Eggs with a Chicken, cut Coins in half with an Axe, feed a Whale until it blows every back out! Get a second chance with the Boomerang, double bonks with the Eject Button and keep the board running smoothly with the Air Conditioner. Win with food, win with weapons… whatever the choice, just make sure to appease the Elders! Play In A Sandbox : Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks!

: Experiment in the Laballatory – hone theories before a run, make a meme, or build an impossibly busted board. Players can share their board with friends and see who can rack up the biggest bucks! Mod Support on Day One: Dream up new triggers and bring them to life with Ballionaire 's Lua-based custom content API.

