Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ironwood Studios, Kepler Interactive, Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive Announces Whispers In The Woods Expansion

Pacific Drive will be getting a new paid expansion called Whispers In The Woods that will arrive on PC and PS5 later this year

Article Summary Pacific Drive gets a paid expansion, Whispers In The Woods, launching later this year on PC and PS5.

Explore eerie new forests filled with symbols, effigies, and the dangers of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Encounter Anomaly-obsessed fanatics, mysterious altars, and powerful new Artifacts.

Upgrade your station wagon with unique parts and face new anomalies as the story expands.

Indie game developer Ironwood Studios and publisher Kepler Interactive have confirmed a new expansion is coming to Pacific Drive, as they revealed new details for Whispers In The Woods. This will be a paid expansion, serving like DLC but not just some random additional content. This will build off of the game's main storyline, as you continue to trek across the paranormal unknown in your station wagon. You can check out more about it here as it will be released before year's end on PC and PS5.

Whispers In The Woods

Witness the rise of a group of Anomaly-obsessed fanatics in this terrifying expansion to Pacific Drive. Whispers in the Woods is a brand new story for you and your trusty station wagon. Available at any point after the first few hours of the game, this expansion takes you deep within a strange and mysterious part of the Olympic Exclusion Zone's forests. Marked with strange symbols and effigies, these woods are filled with new dangers and mysteries to uncover. There you will find and experience the power of Artifacts, each adding bizarre and inexplicable effects to gameplay. Within the expansion's effigy-filled woods, players will discover brand-new junction types, anomalies and anomaly behaviors as they delve deeper into the Zone. Learn the ways of this mysterious group as you interact with their altars, use their Artifacts and adorn your trusty station wagon with new parts.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As a true road-like, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you'll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long-forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies, all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!